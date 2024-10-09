Dems with data are ‘extremely bullish’ on Trump winning, Harris may lose six swing states: Analyst

Political analyst Mark Halperin said this week that both Democrats and Republicans believe former President Trump’s chances of winning the election are looking strong after seeing recent private polling data.

Appearing on a livestream on his media platform 2WAY, Halperin said people on both sides of the political aisle familiar with the polls have told him they’ve seen Vice President Harris’ electoral prospects slip, and that they’re leaning towards a Trump victory being in the cards.

"In the conversations I'm having with Trump people and Democrats with data, they are extremely bullish on Trump's chances in the last 48 hours. Extremely bullish," Halperin said.

The pundit characterized the Harris campaign as an "experiment" that's encountering issues.

"Can you win a short campaign with an untested candidate? And what I’m telling you is happening in private polling is she’s got a problem now," he said.

He pointed to a recent New York Times poll showing that Harris is up over Trump by three points nationally. However, he noted this lead is just on the cusp of the poll’s margin of error and that her team would rather her be at +4 to be confident she’s winning.

Halperin then mentioned a Wall Street Journal report on internal polling done by Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s, D-Wis., re-election campaign showing that Harris is down by three points in Wisconsin.

"There’s no path without Wisconsin," he said, bringing up the numbers from Baldwin’s camp. He added, "We all said yesterday, Wisconsin and Michigan are looking worse for Harris than before."

He then spoke to his fellow pundits, including former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Democratic political strategist Dan Turrentine, about how Baldwin publishing these numbers is an "alarm bell" for the rest of the party.

"And so you do it to sound the alarm bell, you are sounding the alarm bell in the party," Turrentine added.

Further on in the stream, Halperin chastised his pro-Harris viewers, stating, "For you Harris people on here complaining that we’re talking about problems in the Harris campaign, you’re welcome to put your head in the sand about it. If you want to go watch MSNBC primetime and hear how great things are going for the Harris campaign, you’re welcome."

"But if you want to understand what’s actually happening, we’re here to tell you. I just saw some new private polling today, that’s very robust private polling, she’s in a lot of trouble."

Halperin added his belief that Harris is in "danger" of losing every swing state except for Nevada.

"I’m not saying she’ll lose all six, but she’s in danger," he said.