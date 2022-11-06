Democrats have taught us their policies are wrong, and Republicans have been listening: McCarthy

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend,' Sunday, to discuss how Democrat policies have caused inflation and created other crises, asserting that Democrats ‘should all be replaced’ while assuring Americans that Republicans have heard voter concerns and plan to 'fight for' them should they win the forthcoming midterm elections

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: They [Democrats] have taught us their policies are wrong and what Republicans are doing are fighting to fix all the crises the Democrats have created. And we've got a lot to fix and we've got a lot to work to do. That's why we need you for the next two days to get out there and vote.



First and foremost, we are going to fight for you because we've been out listening to you… what we're really going to have to do here is build an economy that's strong, tackle this inflation, become energy independent so you can afford to fill up your tank and still have money left for food.



That Labor Secretary [Marty Walsh] just shows why they [Democrats] should all be replaced. Because you know what's interesting, even Larry Summers, a former Secretary of the Treasury, a Democrat, warned them not to pass the American rescue plan, otherwise inflation will take off. Steve Rattner, a Democrat economic adviser to Obama, calls it the original sin of inflation. And then what's really happened to all of Americans and [the] real question is, could you afford to give up one month of your wages? 95% of Americans would say no. But that's exactly what's been taken from you, because one month is 8.3% of your overall year salary, and that's what inflation is. So they left you 12 months of bills with only 11 months of wages to pay for it, and then they're denying they even did it.