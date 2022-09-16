Democrats slammed for 'ballistic' response to DeSantis as lawmaker compares him to George Wallace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats and media pundits are being criticized for their outrage over Republican governors flying and bussing migrants from red states to liberal cities, including one Massachusetts congressman who invoked segregation in response to the flights to Martha's Vineyard.

As a montage of liberal outrage played on "The Five," the panel of co-hosts pointed out the lack of outcry over the Biden administration's various "ghost flights" full of migrants earlier this year.

"Democrats going absolutely ballistic after getting just a small sample of the border crisis," Judge Jeanine Pirro said before the video played.

In one response, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., told another network Gov. Ron DeSantis is "playing politics with people's lives" in "the legacy of segregationists" by sending migrants to his state unannounced.

CLAY TRAVIS CALLS TAKING WARREN'S MARTHA'S VINEYARD TWEET LITERALLY: ‘SEND EVERY’ MIGRANT TO MASSACHUSETTS

Moulton compared DeSantis to former Alabama Democratic Gov. George Wallace – who infamously crafted the campaign slogan ‘segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever," and once stood in the doorway of the University of Alabama as a protest against matriculating Black students.

"If he wants Gov. George Wallace’s legacy to be the future of the Republican Party, then that’s exactly what Ron DeSantis is showing all of America today," Moulton said of the late Democrat, further criticizing the Florida governor for recently visiting Nantucket for a fundraiser.

Moulton is not the first prominent Democrat to compare Republicans to Wallace, who later expressed remorse and died in 1998. President Biden previously declared Donald Trump to have more in common with "George Wallace than George Washington" and also invoked the segregationist Democrat when Georgia's legislature passed its election security law.

INFLATION LOVES BIDEN LIKE THE DEVIL LOVES SIN: KENNEDY

After clips of other left-leaning figures, including former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla. and documentarian Ken Burns objecting to the migrant flights, played, co-host Johnny "Joey" Jones argued that these critics are basically making the case that illegal migrants and asylum seekers only belong in border states.

"So they're taking exception with the idea of spread-loading that burden. And it is an absolute burden on this country," he said.

Jones recounted his own experience with liberals that he said are akin to those on Martha's Vineyard now objecting to the migrant flights.

While at Georgetown University, the Georgia native drove around the District of Columbia in a pickup truck – and was told "go back to the country, where you belong."

PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICANS DRAFT BILL DIVERTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ‘GHOST FLIGHTS’ TO BIDEN'S DELAWARE

"You know what those really affluent White liberals do? They make sure that public transportation never comes [to Georgetown] because they don't want the riff-raff that comes with it," he added. "Now they'll stand literally on the Hill and pontificate and advocate for those that are less fortunate -- But don't you dare bring that to Georgetown."

In fact, Georgetown does not have a Metro rail station and the nearest main bus arteries are somewhat away from campus along M Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Appearing to reference Moulton's invocation of segregation, Jones later added that if critics want to bring up racism, they should not "tell people they belong in Texas because that's where other Brown people are. That's what's racist."

"Either this country is going to fix its immigration system or we're going to keep having this conversation over and over again," he said. "I think we should fix it."