Democrats preparing 'just-in-case scenarios' to 'succeed Biden' in 2024, Newsom and Whitmer among contenders

Major players in the Democratic Party are angling to "boost their national profiles" and prepare themselves for a presidential run in 2028, or even in 2024 if President Biden were to drop his re-election bid, according to a new Axios report.

"Democratic governors and senators are quietly moving to boost their national profiles and position themselves to run for president in 2028 — or in 2024, if President Biden unexpectedly drops out," the outlet reported in a story published Thursday. "The ambitious, next-generation Democrats all support Biden's re-election — but they're drawing battle lines for the next race for the White House."

Biden's advanced age — he is already 80-years-old and the oldest serving president in American history — have many Democratic Party heavyweights preparing to enter the 2024 race if the president was suddenly unable to run, according to the report, headlined, "Democrats quietly move to succeed Biden."

"The early jockeying is also a hedge against Biden, 80, having a health scare or deciding not to run for re-election before the Democratic National Convention next August," according to several "high-ranking officials" who spoke with Axios.

At the top of the speculation list for Democrats who are potentially positioning themselves to take over after Biden leaves office are California Gov. Gavin Newsom – who made international headlines for his recent trip to China – as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, among others.

Newsom, Whitmer and Booker did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Axios pointed out that all "Democrats' offices reiterated to Axios their support for Biden and their plans to work hard to get him re-elected."

But that doesn't mean that Democratic politicians don't have a plan to win the nomination for themselves in 2024 if the race became an open contest, according to the outlet.

"Democrats' commitment to Biden hasn't stopped them from running just-in-case scenarios," Axios wrote. "If Biden were to leave the race before the end of this year, there likely would be time for candidates to get on enough state ballots to determine the nomination."

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

