2020 debate claims are coming back to haunt Biden as GOP probes into Hunter swirl: 'Lie, deny, counter accuse'

President Joe Biden made several claims during the 2020 presidential debates that 3 years later are being labeled as falsehoods by conservatives as evidence continues to trickle out in the investigation into his son Hunter’s foreign business ties and the president’s involvement.

"My son has not made money in terms of this thing you’re talking about, what are you talking about, China," Biden said on the debate stage leading up to the 2020 election.

Since that claim, Hunter Biden has admitted in court that he received $664,000 from a "Chinese infrastructure investment company."

"Lie, deny, counter accuse," GOP Rep. Pat Fallon posted on X on Wednesday with a clip of Biden’s claim about his son’s dealings in China. "The three principles of the Biden family influence peddling scheme!"

Also on Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released information it says shows that Biden received $40,000 in "laundered China money" from the bank account of his brother and his sister-in-law in the form of a personal check which would contradict another debate claim from candidate Biden.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life!" Biden said on the debate stage. "I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever."

House Oversight Chair James Comer said that even if the check — which was 10% of the $400,000 sent to Hunter's company Owasco — was, in fact, a loan repayment, "it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name — with money from China no less."

While President Biden has maintained he was never in business with his son, text messages obtained by Fox News Digital back in 2020 revealed that Joe Biden, in May 2017, met with Hunter's business associates for the Sinohawk venture — specifically, Tony Bobulinski. The meeting on May 2, 2017, would have taken place just 11 days before a May 13, 2017, email obtained by Fox News in 2020, which included a discussion of "remuneration packages" for six people in the business deal with CEFC.

The email includes a note that "Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate." A proposed equity split references "20" for "H" and "10 held by H for the big guy?" with no further details.

The "big guy" has been said to be a reference to President Biden.

The communications obtained by Fox News Digital were found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that bring to light another claim Biden made on the 2020 debate stage that also appears to be false.

"What he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant," Biden said about the laptop on the debate stage when pressed by Trump. "What he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani."

For years, Biden and his administration officials have claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian "misinformation" despite numerous media outlets independently verifying its legitimacy.

"My son did nothing wrong," Biden said on the debate stage during the Democratic primary in 2019. "I did nothing wrong."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

