Democratic voter on NBC rips Biden over failures to tackle key issues: He 'just talks in circles'

President Biden continues to face the onslaught of friendly fire from the left, this time in the form of another mainstream outlet showcasing Democrats fed up with his administration.

NBC anchor Chuck Todd took viewers through a package with frustrated Democrats during Sunday's "Meet the Press," relaying their concerns about Biden's suitability to serve a second term, including his alleged lacking response to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal, his age and key economic issues.

"What we have going on is a massive human rights violation, and he's not responding to that level," 2020 Biden voter Aparna Ramanathan said, touching on abortion.

The package flagged by conservative watchdog NewsBusters goes on, citing constraints on the president's ability to codify abortion rights and concerns over the party's reluctance to take action on other key issues Democratic voters continue to stress.

"Democrats don't fight hard enough…" said Erica Ingram, an Ohio Democrat who previously supported Biden. "We're about to be in a recession, and they're not even trying to fight to help… and Biden, to me, just talks in circles."

Citing other developments under Biden's watch, including last year's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and failure to stifle skyrocketing inflation, Todd progressed through a list of frustrations behind Biden's plummeting approval numbers.

The package also brought in Democratic South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham, who voiced his concerns over President Biden's advanced age.

"If he served out a second term he would be 86 years old. I’m not sure if any of us know any 86-year-olds who should be running the entire country," Cunningham said.

Biden is already the oldest president in American history.

The Hill, CNN, The New York Times and others have recently reported on Democrats' frustration with Biden, including significant concerns that he has fallen short of delivering on key campaign promises on issues like climate change and other progressive agenda items.