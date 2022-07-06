Gas station owners hit back after Biden blames them for high prices: 'So untethered from reality'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sal Risalvato is one of many Americans frustrated by President Biden blaming gas stations for high prices. The New Jersey Convenience Association executive director is also one of several who decided to make their voices heard and push back against the White House's claims by telling Fox News the blame has been misplaced.

"I was pretty annoyed that [Biden] would make the suggestion that it's the corner gas station, the quintessential small business of America that is causing this problem," he told Fox News' Jesse Watters on Tuesday night.

The former gas station owner went further, saying Biden's statements are "so untethered from reality" that he alleges the president either misspoke or lacks understanding of how the pricing process works.

"[Gas station owners] are not making any more than they were a month ago, a month before, or even a year ago," Risalvato said, arguing that store owners have no control over the price uptick.

Two other small business owners expressed their frustration with Biden on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, including Pennsylvania gas station owner Faizan Sarwar, who was quick to discredit Biden's claims as well.

"[Gas prices] are hurting us in a lot of ways possible. We really don't have any type of control on these gas prices at all especially when these fuel companies actually email us with what's going to be next," he said.

Sarwar added that gas stations actually incur losses since they are unable to lower prices on their own and shared that he is teaming up with conservative political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity to help bring down the price of gas at his station to pre-Biden levels at $2.38 per gallon.

Joe Ferri, owner of "Joey's The Edge" tavern in Pennsylvania, also worked to combat President Biden's economic policies by teaming up with Americans for Prosperity to bring free drinks to customers and highlight how much the president's policies are harming Americans.