Flood of news reports highlight Democratic frustration with Biden: 'It's infuriating'

CNN, The New York Times, The Hill and NBC News have recently highlighted criticism of President Biden from members of his own party in the wake of the Supreme Court's abortion decision and Democrats facing potentially difficult midterms in the fall.

The Hill reported Wednesday that Biden was finding himself to be "powerless" in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in addition to several other issues hammering the administration.

The report notes that while Biden's "hands are largely tied" when it comes to issues like mass shootings, the high prices of gas and skyrocketing inflation, Democrats remain annoyed.

"It’s infuriating," a Democratic strategist told the Hill. "Our house is on fire, and it seems like they’re doing nothing to put the fire out. They’re just watching it with the rest of us."

Another strategist told the outlet that Biden was leaning into the "administrative part of the job" rather than the political side during a time when the party is "thirsty for political clarity and leadership."

Biden recently signed the bipartisan gun legislation into law, has called on Congress to pass a gas tax holiday to alleviate the high price at the pump, and has promised to protect access to abortion pills.

A Republican strategist told the Hill that the expectations of Biden are "way too high" and the Democratic base wants someone "who can fight."

In addition to appearing powerless, Democrats are worried that Biden isn't using his platform effectively, according to NBC News.

An anonymous congressman told the outlet that it was "almost like he’s hiding. He has the bully pulpit, and he’s either hiding behind it or under it. I don’t know where he is."

The lawmaker also said Biden needed to change course due to his approval rating being "in the toilet."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told Fox News Digital that "attempting to defend this administration on inflation, gas prices, the border, and crime — where this team’s handling of those issues is polling in the 20s, is a potentially humiliating task."

"So now without its arguably biggest ally in the media, Team Biden has nowhere to go but down," he said.

Biden is reportedly planning to use his platform to focus on messaging against the GOP and framing the party as being out of touch.

He plans to capitalize on frustration with the Supreme Court and blame former President Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for the court's conservative majority.

A Biden ally reportedly said officials were going to have a "sharper message" as the midterms get closer.

"That message will revolve around painting the Republican Party as extreme and doing things that are actively hurting peoples’ lives. Is there a strong enough message now? Probably not. But they know that," they said, as the party and Biden believe abortion will help them in the midterms.

A report from CNN noted similar turmoil within the White House as criticism from Democratic lawmakers, and even left-wing celebrities, continues.

Liberal actress Debra Messing reportedly yelled that there didn't seem like there was a point to voting on a phone call with White House aides about the Supreme Court decision.

She reportedly said that she felt like she had gotten Biden elected and asked why she was being asked to do anything at all.

Biden's aides are worn out and fed up, according to CNN, from feeling like they're constantly on "red alert."

Democrats worry the administration's lack of decisive action and authority are making things worse as the midterms get closer, CNN reported. It also fuels more questions surrounding Biden running for a second term in 2024.

Biden is reportedly growing more and more frustrated by the 2024 questions, especially coming from his own party. The New York Times reported at the end of June that Biden and his aides see the speculation as "a lack of respect from their party and the press."

The Times also reported that Democrats were demanding more from Biden in his response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The report noted that many members of the Democratic Party viewed Biden's response as "painfully inadequate." Democratic National Committee member David Atkins told the New York Times that "there needs to be more fight."

The New York Times also reported in early June that Democrats were concerned with Biden's leadership abilities, and some wondered if he should be "cut loose" in 2024.

Biden said he supported ending the filibuster in order to advance abortion legislation; however, the White House has also made it clear he does not support packing the Supreme Court.

After the Dobbs decision was handed down, Biden made remarks from the White House calling on Congress to restore abortion protections and encouraging protesters to remain peaceful.