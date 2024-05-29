Democratic strategist alarmed as Biden, Harris 'freeze out' advisers: 'This isn't working'

The White House's "near-total freeze-out" on outside advice has one Democratic strategist concerned there could be big trouble for the Biden-Harris campaign. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Doug Schoen outlined how the administration is failing to heed warnings about voters' concerns about the economy and the border, along with progressives' anger over Israel's war in Gaza.

DOUG SCHOEN: [Progressives] could stay home, they could vote for RFK Jr. And in states like Minnesota and particularly Michigan, that could be enough to cost the president at least two swing states and potentially the presidency.… What I'm picking up is that the White House is uniquely tone-deaf and not listening to not only me, but two Democratic insiders who've been in past campaigns, who've been successful with the Obama administration, the Clinton administration. There's a near-total freeze-out on outside advice to the detriment of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

I don't think [the Biden campaign] has a clear theory of the case or strategy. They have no message on inflation. They have no message on the southern border. All that they appear to do is demonize Donald Trump and talk about their statistical record of accomplishments. And everything I see in my polls and every other poll says it just isn't working.

Since war erupted in the Middle East following the Oct. 7 attacks, there has been a growing divide in the Democratic Party as the progressive wing becomes a voice for the pro-Palestine crowd in the U.S.

"Squad" members, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have been loudly criticizing the Biden administration for its continued support for Israel despite escalating domestic tensions over the war.

At the People's Conference for Palestine Sunday, Tlaib sounded off on Biden, labeling him an "enabler" of genocide.

"President Biden says what's happening in Gaza is not a genocide. But we're not going to forget in November, are we? You are an enabler, President Biden," she said.

"It is unconscionable what is happening and the fact that it continues to happen with our support. We have to continue to pressure the administration to change course," Omar told reporters Tuesday.

Others in the Democratic Party, including Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, have been outspoken advocates for Israel in their ongoing fight with Hamas.

As Biden approaches the November election with a plethora of issues, the war on Israel could prove a major problem for the president's re-election bid.

