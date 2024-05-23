UCLA student tears into 'Squad' for 'glorifying' anti-Israel agitators: They should be 'ashamed'

"Squad" members like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have been proud champions of the pro-Palestine movement, but one student called them out for "glorifying" acts of antisemitism as anti-Israel demonstrations continue to wreak havoc on American college campuses.

"I think every single member of the ‘Squad’ should be ashamed of themselves," UCLA student Eli Tsives said on "America Reports" Thursday. "It's a shame that these people are in our government, and we need to see something be done about it."

STEFANIK SPARS WITH HEAD OF TOP SCHOOL OVER FAILING GRADE ON ANTISEMITISM, STUNNING WHISTLEBLOWER CLAIM

Earlier Thursday, the House Education Committee pressed university leaders from Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA on the violent antisemitism spreading on their campus and others across the country.

Each school represented Thursday has been rocked by anti-Israel protests since last month, and UCLA saw more than 200 arrests earlier in May when police clad in riot gear stormed the campus to clear out an anti-Israel encampment.

During the hearing, Rep. Omar focused on UCLA Chancellor Gene Block and the violent incidents on the university's campus. The Democratic lawmaker also used her time to defend the anti-Israel agitators as a "peaceful" protesters.

"What is more appalling is that... it was completely preventable. You could have prevented this by protecting the diverse groups of pro-Palestinian students that were peacefully gathered on campus to share meals, stand in solidarity against a brutal genocide. You could have prevented this by protecting these students First Amendment right to assemble," Rep. Omar said.

"You should be ashamed for letting a peaceful protest gathering get hijacked by an angry mob."

HARVARD BOARD VOTES TO BLOCK 13 SANCTIONED PROTESTERS FROM GRADUATING, RISKS ‘FACULTY REBELLION,' SAYS PROF

Tsives, who was blocked from walking along a UCLA campus pathway by masked protesters, criticized the lawmakers for "spewing false information about Israel and glorifying the encampment and glorifying the pro-Hamas and antisemitic rhetoric that has been happening all around America."

In Washington, D.C., Rep. Tlaib, also spoke out in defense of the protests.

"It is appalling to witness the crackdown and violent repression of First Amendment protected speech and assembly on college campuses throughout our country," she said. "I am so proud of the brave students and faculty from all different backgrounds. It is utterly disgraceful that university administrators and government officials are sending militarized police forces to stop students from exercising their First Amendment right."

Despite Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib's defense, many university leaders, politicians and students have condemned the increasingly violent demonstrations on college campuses.

"Jewish students have never felt more in danger because of these encampments," Tsives said. "I mean, just today, while Chancellor Block was speaking, a new, smaller encampment formed. Actually, I don't even know if he knows about it yet. Near Kirchhoff Hall, and Jewish students are feeling more and more concerned."

"Any time one of these illegal encampments forms, UCLA and all college administrations around America need to bring in the police force and make arrests or threaten to expel these students."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.