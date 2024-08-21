Pelosi claims she wanted 'open process' to replace Biden, but Harris smartly 'took advantage' of opportunity

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted in a new interview that she wanted an "open process" to replace President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket but Vice President Kamala Harris "took advantage" of the opportunity.

"Many of us who were concerned about the election wanted to have an open process. It was an open process, anyone could have gotten in," Pelosi said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Biden dropped out of the race in July after weeks of mounting pressure from Democrats, and quickly endorsed Harris to take his place. Pelosi has denied playing any role in forcing Biden to drop out, but she's acknowledged in interviews that she worried about Biden's campaign and was unimpressed with his political operation.

She also said she relayed concerns she got from other House Democrats to the White House about their campaigns being hurt by his struggles. Harris has seemingly reinvigorated the party, but the way she snapped up the nomination despite having no actual primary votes cast in her name has stoked criticism against a party that often claims the mantle of being pro-democracy.

"[Harris] had the endorsement of the president, and she, politically astutely, took advantage of it and shut down – not shut down, but won the nomination. But anybody else could have gotten in," Pelosi continued.

Pelosi threw her support behind the vice president shortly after Biden's announcement.

Pelosi also told the WSJ that the DNC was different from what the Democrats initially expected.

"The convention is, of course, a different one than was envisioned one month ago, and it’s one that is going to be enthusiastically attended," Pelosi said, adding that the credit "goes to the president."

"He made the decision about how we would proceed, and I respect him for the decision. His selflessness is something that the American people admire greatly, and the reaction that people have had to it, I hope, is satisfying to him in return," she added.

Pelosi has been repeatedly asked to explain what went into the president's decision to step aside from the 2024 race, and if she had anything to do with it. Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday that she did what she had to do, despite also denying that she had orchestrated the pressure campaign.

"You know what?" Pelosi said. "I had to do what I had to do. He made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign. As he has seen with the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country."

Biden is reportedly unhappy with how he was treated by powerful Democrats who helped push him out of the race, including Pelosi. But Pelosi doesn't appear to have any regrets.

"I have my relationship with the president, and I just wanted to win this election. So if they’re upset, I’m sorry for them. But the country is very happy," she told CNN on Monday.

Pelosi will address the DNC on Wednesday.