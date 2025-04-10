Kamala Harris stays in the game as the former VP mulls next step: Washington or Sacramento?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris took to social media this month to cheer on the growing resistance by Democrats to President Donald Trump.

"Today in every state across our nation, Americans are standing up to the administration," Harris wrote.

Also taking aim at Trump's most visible advisor and the world's richest person — Elon Musk — the former vice president emphasized that "the voices of working people will always be louder than the unelected billionaires."

Harris, in a possible tease of potential future political plans, spotlighted on social media a clip from the closing line of a speech from earlier this month.

Railing against moves by the Trump administration and vowing to remain active in the fight, Harris said, "I'll see you out there. I'm not going anywhere."

And earlier this year, Harris, in a video message to the Democratic National Committee as it huddled for its winter meeting, pledged to be with the party "every step of the way."

But five months after losing the presidential election to Trump, Harris' public appearances are still few and far between.

And unlike her 2024 running mate — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — and other top Democrats, she has not appeared at rallies or town halls to directly address a Democratic Party base that is increasingly angry and energized over Trump's sweeping and controversial upending of the federal government during the first three months of his second tour of duty in the White House.

Harris has also avoided doing any television interviews or taking part in any podcasts, ceding the spotlight to others in the party.

But her every public word is quickly dissected.

"I’m not here to say I told you so," Harris said on April 3 in Dana Point, California, to a gathering of Black female business leaders, politicians and other prominent people, as she pointed to her warnings about Trump on the campaign trail last summer and autumn.

The clip, during which both Harris and the crowd cracked up, instantly went viral.

And there's intense speculation over what may be Harris' next political move.

Two potential options are launching a gubernatorial run next year in her home state of California, in the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom, or seeking the presidency again in 2028.

Extremely early polls in the next Democratic Party presidential nomination race — which are heavily reliant on name recognition at this point — indicate that the former vice president holds a significant lead over other potential White House contenders.

It is very unlikely she could do both. Running and winning election in 2026 as governor of heavily blue California, the nation's most populous state and home to the world's fifth-largest economy, would likely take a 2028 White House run off the table, allies and political analysts have indicated.

Harris previously served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, and represented the Golden State in the U.S. Senate before joining former President Joe Biden's 2020 ticket and winning election as vice president.

A source in the former vice president's political orbit confirmed to Fox News Digital last month that Harris has told allies she will decide by the end of summer on whether to launch a gubernatorial campaign. The news was first reported by Politico.

But other California Democrats aren't waiting, as the gubernatorial field is growing.

Some of the candidates are criticizing Harris for waiting until the summer to decide. Among them are former Los Angeles Mayor Anotonio Villaraigosa.

"The challenges facing California are too great for us to wait for a candidate who wants to come in late in the game," Villaraigosa, who launched his 2026 campaign last summer, recently told the Los Angeles Times. "California is not a steppingstone to higher office."

"This will not be a coronation," he said in his interview. Pointing to Harris' three-and-a-half-month-long presidential campaign — she succeeded Biden as the party's nominee after he dropped his bid last July — Villaraigosa said, "You can’t run at the end of the rainbow. We saw a 100-day campaign. Look what that brought us."

Two other Democrats running for California governor — former Rep. Katie Porter and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra — made similar arguments.

But polls indicate Harris would be the clear front-runner if she entered the 2026 race in California, and other candidates already in the field have indicated they would defer to the former vice president if she ends up running.

One of those candidates who would likely drop their bid is California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a close friend and ally of the former vice president.

Harris has reportedly received encouragement from top Democrats to run for California governor. Among them is former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a former DNC chair, according to a report from The New York Times.

Harris also received some unexpected encouragement — and a bit of advice — from her 2024 opponent.

"Let her run," Trump said in a recent podcast interview. "One thing she’s going to do, she’s got to start doing interviews."