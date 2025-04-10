Democratic policies are 'destroying' the Chicago community, Chicago Flips Red vice president says

A Chicagoan is blasting the city's Democratic policies for "destroying and killing" her community.

Chicago Flips Red vice president Danielle Carter-Walters testified against the city’s handling of the migrant crisis on Wednesday when she told Congress the "Democratic Party is so far from reality."

Chicago residents have long criticized the city’s sanctuary policies as an estimated 51,000 illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border and journeyed to the Windy City since August 2022, according to a previous Fox News report.

"And for so long, we allowed Jasmine Crockett and we allowed Al Sharpton to tell these false narratives about what's going on, and they don't even live in our communities," Carter-Walters told "America Reports" on Thursday. "They stay in those gated communities, and they don't have to deal with what we have to deal with on the ground level."

Carter-Walters said the "truth" is coming out about the impact illegal immigration has on the community.

"We are showing about how devastating the migrant or illegal alien crisis has been in our community because they come in and they bring — I believe it's 70,000, they say 51,000 — but they bring them here unvetted."

The leader told "America Reports" she demands a forensic audit of how taxpayer dollars were spent on the migrant crisis .

"Let me say this, because sometimes it seems like people will say you hate the immigrant community. No, I don't. Only thing I say is when you do things, you have to do things in decent and in order. It's a way you have to do things. We as American citizens, if we break the law, guess what? They're going to take us to jail, and if I have my kid with me, guess what's going to happen? My kid is going to go to DCFS or wherever they go to. They're going to separate me and my kid, I'm going to go to jail, and my kid is going to go to a foster home."

