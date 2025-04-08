Up to 1M migrants who used Biden's CBP One app ordered to deport by Trump admin

Migrants who entered the U.S. under the Biden-era CBP One app have had their parole protections terminated and ordered to leave the U.S. immediately or face a permanent ban from reentry.

The app was used by nearly 1 million migrants to schedule appointments at official ports of entry before they were paroled into the U.S. The migrants were permitted to seek asylum and given temporary work authorization for two years while they waited for the outcomes of their respective proceedings.

Trump ended the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants on his first day in office. His administration has also paused applications for parole programs and allowed ICE to cancel parole statuses of migrants.

The Trump administration has now begun notifying migrants who used the app, telling them their legal status has been revoked, according to a report by CBS, citing a Homeland Security message the outlet obtained.

"If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States — unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here," the message reads, per the outlet.

The notification encourages migrants to sign up for self-deportation through the CBP One app, which is now called CBP Home.

"Again, DHS is terminating your parole. Do not attempt to remain in the United States — the federal government will find you," the notice says. "Please depart the United States immediately."

CBS reported that the message was verified by DHS. Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for confirmation but did not immediately receive a response.

The CBP One app launched in January 2023 and was used to admit more than 936,500 people through December 2024, the New York Post reports, citing DHS data.

"Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App," a DHS spokesperson said, per the outlet. "Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry,"

The Biden administration had expanded the use of the CBP One app to allow migrants to enter the U.S. at ports of entry or via a separate parole process. That process involved them uploading information including a photograph.

The Biden administration also allowed for the app to be used by migrants for air travel. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was permitted to verify a migrant without sufficient ID by comparing a photograph of a migrant to DHS records and also using biometric matching. Those verified would also receive additional physical screenings.

Noem ended the use of CBP One to allow migrants to board domestic flights, unless it is being used for their self-deportation.

The administration has also canceled extensions of Temporary Protected Status for some nationalities, including for more than 600,000 Venezuelans.

TPS grants protection from deportation and allows work permits for nationals living in the U.S. from countries deemed unsafe for them to be returned. Then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced extensions for TPS for Venezuela, as well as El Salvador, Sudan and Ukraine, for an additional 18 months in the final few days of the Biden administration.

The Trump administration’s move to end Temporary Protected Status has been held up in the courts.