Democratic lawmaker warns party against going 'DEFCON 5' on everything Trump does

Rep. Jared Golden, D-ME, warned members of the Democratic Party against going "DEFCON 5" on everything President Donald Trump does in an interview on Friday, explaining it would lose them credibility.

"I don’t think that it’s been very effective, the Dem response, so far. In fact, I’m frustrated by it. If you make everything DEFCON 5, then eventually nothing is DEFCON 5. You know what I mean? And on questions of overreach of constitutional authority, it’s not always so cut and dry," Golden said.

Golden has criticized his party and Democratic leadership over the last few years, including President Biden, over the border crisis and for the party's messaging around authoritarianism and fascism. The Democratic lawmaker also predicted Trump would win the election in an op-ed for the Bangor Daily News, revealing that he would be okay with it.

"And I think if you rush right out and just say, like, ‘This is, like, dictatorial or illegal,’ you might end up being wrong, and that undermines your credibility," Golden told the Washington Post.

DEMOCARTIC LAWMAKER ‘DISSAPOINTED’ WITH BIDEN'S HANDLING OF DEBT NEGOCIATIONS: ‘WE’RE IN A WEAKER POSITION'

The Washington Post asked Golden if Democrats should be more "discerning with their outrage."

Golden provided an example of his response to the president's comments on the Gaza Strip last week.

"I’m not going to react instantaneously to everything the president says. I’m going to be paying attention to what the president does. And when it comes to the conflict between Israel and Gaza, what I’m interested in seeing him doing is bringing home the hostages, particularly the remaining American hostages," he responded.

Golden reiterated that he would review Trump's actions, not his words, and see if they undermine American interests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE



Golden also seemed hopeful about working with Trump's administration on some policy aspects.

"On issues having to do with securing our border, with energy — I’m really in the camp of all-of-the-above energy approach for American energy independence and security and defense — there’s a lot of room to work together," he told the Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And on the tax side, it’s a little more difficult for me to see space to be proactively involved, and that’s because of my skepticism that they will generate a tax policy that is both good for growth, good for the American people — particularly middle-class people — and doesn’t do great damage to our ever-increasing budget deficit and national debt. But, I mean, I’d love to be pleasantly surprised," he added.

Golden noted he voted against two major bills in the Biden administration, the American Rescue Plan and the Build Back Better bill.