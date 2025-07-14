Democratic insider admits to praying for an economic depression as party's popularity continues to plummet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Democratic strategists are so desperate for the party to start performing better, that they’re hoping for the economy to tank.

A report from The Hill on Tuesday quoted several Democratic strategists reflecting on what they see as the dismal state of the Democratic Party. One said the party should be "praying" for a depression as a lifeline for their declining popularity following President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.

"This is a nightmare scenario for the Dems right now," an anonymous strategist told the outlet. "We better pray long and hard that the country is going to be in a f‑‑‑--- depression, because I don’t know how else we find ourselves out of this mess."

MAHER CALLS OUT SNL FOR 'ZOMBIE LIE' THAT REPUBLICANS ARE RACIST, WARNS THEY ARE 'NOT HELPING'

The Hill report prefaced that sobering impression of the Democratic Party by noting its current low approval numbers.

"Not only do polls show the Democrats’ approval ratings at historic lows, but they’re still scrambling to identify a national leader almost half a year after Trump’s return to the White House — dynamics that are raising alarm bells in certain corners of the party," the outlet stated.

The Hill also cited one recent poll conducted by Democratic super PAC Unite the Country between May and June. The survey found that the Democratic Party has lost ground since losing to Trump in November. Many of those polled said they found the Democratic Party "out of touch," "weak," and "woke."

Strategist and senior adviser to Unite the Country, Rodell Mollineau, told The Hill that "it’s going to be hard" for the party to move forward.

"It’s hard to message when you’re in the wilderness, which is what we are right now," he said. "When voters don’t think that you care about their issues, and they don’t think that you’re going to fight for them, that becomes a problem."

Brad Bannon, another strategist, told The Hill, "Sadly, Democrats are still stuck in the same mud that they were in six months ago. We are still as unpopular as we were when Trump was inaugurated in January."

He did, however, express hope that the passage of Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" would give his party an opening to mount a counterattack against their Republican opponents.

MARK CUBAN SAYS LIBERAL ALTERNATIVE TO X HAS BECOME 'HATEFUL' DUE TO LEFTIST GROUPTHINK

"Because of MAGA missteps, Democrats now finally have tools to use to build a new foundation," Bannon said. "The secret sauce for the opposition is to use the Medicaid cuts, immigration deportations and high tariff taxes to blister Trump for his failure to keep his campaign promise to bring down high prices on the first day of the second administration."

Other prominent voices in the party have grown exasperated with Democratic leaders in the months since Trump’s election.

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban slammed Democrats for their post-election strategy on the "Pod Save America" podcast Sunday.

"It’s just ‘Trump sucks.' That’s the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do. ‘Trump sucks.’ Trump says the sky is blue. ‘Trump sucks.’ That’s not the way to win! It’s just not! Because it’s not about Trump — it’s about the people of the United States of America — and what’s good for them! And how do you get them to a place where they’re in a better position, and it’s less stressful for them."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Former Democratic mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, ripped the state of his party in a recent CNN interview, telling host Dana Bash, "Just to give you a sense of how bad we are – the Democratic Party is less popular than Elon Musk right now. That should be like a wake-up call – how bad."

The White House and the Democratic Party did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.