Rahm Emanuel admits his party is 'less popular than Elon Musk' in scathing critique

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told CNN on Monday just how unpopular the Democratic Party has become.

In an interview with anchor Dana Bash, Emanuel scolded his party, stating that it has "disappointed" its voters and been lost ever since President Donald Trump’s election victory last year.

"Just to give you a sense of how bad we are – Democratic Party is less popular than Elon Musk right now," he said. "That should be like a wake-up call – how bad."

Emanuel, who was the U.S. ambassador to Japan under the Biden administration and is considering running for president in 2028, began by talking about how many Americans feel as though the American dream is unattainable.

"You want to restore confidence in democracy? Restore confidence in the American dream. The party for our ticket out of where we are, is making the American dream and the middle class our north star," he said, pointing out where Democratic Party leaders need to focus their attention.

He continued, "But we’re going to work like dogs in service of that dream and making it more accessible. It can’t be called the American dream if only 10% of the children and young people can get access to it. It can’t be. So, therefore, we got to make it the American dream, meaning everybody has a shot at it. That’s number one, and it’s – that’s a core."

The former mayor followed up by noting how his party is missing the mark, comparing its popularity to that of Musk, who is despised by many liberals in America for his work as a senior advisor to the Trump administration.

"Republican Party, stab you in the back," he continued. "The Democratic Party, we disappoint you. And I think if you look at these numbers, the Democrats are harder on the Democratic Party than others, and the reason is because they got disappointed. And they have every right to be disappointed with the leadership."

Emanuel mentioned that despite poor party leadership, the voter base is motivated to win the upcoming midterm and special elections.

"The good news for Democrats is the voters are into winning. The leadership is in a different place," he said, adding that the DNC, for example, is too focused on criticizing the party to embrace a winning mindset.

"I mean, look at the DNC. They're – spent seven months post the election, firing squad in the circle, MIA – missing from action – when this is an existential, if you believe in it, which I do – Donald Trump is a real challenge to not only our politics, but our policy, where we are in the country, where we are in the economy, and there's no Democratic Party" Emanuel added.

"But that doesn’t stop the Democratic voters from being energized," he continued. "We gotta capture that energy, focus 2026 as a referendum on Republicans and the rubber stamp Congress."

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.