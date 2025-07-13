Mark Cuban rips Democrats' constant 'Trump sucks' message, calling it 'not the way to win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban accused the Democratic Party of having no message beyond "Trump sucks" on Sunday.

"We picked the wrong pressure points," Cuban said on "Pod Save America." "It’s just ‘Trump sucks.' That’s the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do. ‘Trump sucks.’ Trump says the sky is blue. ‘Trump sucks.’ That’s not the way to win! It’s just not! Because it’s not about Trump — it’s about the people of the United States of America — and what’s good for them! And how do you get them to a place where they’re in a better position, and it’s less stressful for them."

Earlier in the show, Cuban lamented that Democrats ultimately "suck" at reaching out to people with immediate solutions compared to President Donald Trump or New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

"Why do you think we suck at it?" "Pod Save America" host Dan Pfeiffer asked.

"Democrats want to think," Cuban replied. "They want to engage. They want to have conversations. They want to feel smart. They want to look smart. They go to college. These are college graduates. That’s what college graduates do. Everything’s like a dorm room discussion. And I think that’s a big difference. Most people just want to live their lives and hope things get better."

Cuban was a staunch supporter of then-Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 and helped campaign for her during the presidential election.

Despite his support for Harris, Cuban has criticized the Democratic Party since the election and has mocked them, saying they "can’t sell worth s---."

"I learned that Democrats can’t sell worth s---," he said at February's "Principles First" summit in Washington, D.C. "They’re so persnickety about every little detail, and that’s why Republicans at the presidential level — I don’t want to say kicked their a-- because it wasn’t a runaway — but yeah."

He revealed at that event that, at one point, he told the Harris team not to advise him on what to say at campaign events, arguing, "I’m just going to do what I think is right."

