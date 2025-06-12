Mark Cuban says liberal alternative to X has become 'hateful' due to leftist groupthink

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire Mark Cuban seemed to realize this week that liberals’ social media alternative to X, the platform Bluesky, has become toxic and "hateful" because of the anger on display there.

In a series of recent posts to Bluesky, the business mogul lamented that people on the platform – the majority being liberals – have "grown ruder and more hateful."

"Even if you agree with 95% of what a person is saying on a topic, if there is one point that you might call out as being more of a gray area, they will call you a fascist etc.," Cuban wrote.

Bluesky, a social media platform created by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, saw a massive growth in users following President Donald Trump’s election in 2024, many of them fleeing X to escape conservative voices. Dorsey quit Bluesky's board last year.

A recent Pew Research Center study found that Bluesky went from 10 million to 30 million users between November 2024 and May 2025, the majority of them being liberals looking for friendlier online spaces.

Prominent outspoken liberals like actor Mark Hamill, actor John Cusack, and author Stephen King have moved their regular anti-Trump postings from X to Bluesky following Trump’s win.

Cuban created an account on the platform as well, initially posting about his hope for the platform. "Hello Less Hateful World," he wrote after joining the platform in November 2024, days after the election.

In the months since, it appears that the Dallas Mavericks owner’s tune has changed. The billionaire posted on Monday, "The replies on here may not be as racist as Twitter, but they damn sure are hateful. Talk AI: FU, AI sucks go away. Talk Business: Go away. Talk Healthcare: Crickets."

"Engagement went from great convos on many topics, to agree with me or you are a nazi fascist. We are forcing posts to X," he added.

In another post, Cuban shared a Washington Post column, titled "The Bluesky bubble hurts liberals and their causes."

The piece argued, "Because the Musk and Trump haters are the largest and most passionate group, the result is something of an echo chamber where it’s hard to get positive engagement unless you’re saying things progressives want to hear — and where the negative engagement on things they don’t want to hear can be intense."

Cuban appeared to agree with the analysis, commenting, "The lack of diversity of thought here is really hurting usage."