Democratic Chicago pastor who's running for Congress says 'handicapping' cops won't solve city's crime crisis

During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Democratic congressional candidate and Chicago pastor Chris Butler pushed back on a new policy barring officers from chasing suspects under certain circumstances.

CHRIS BUTLER: What we have here, I think, is a real question of priorities. We have to think about, is it more likely that I'm going to be driving in my car and be attacked by a carjacker, that somebody's business is going to be broken into, or that I'm going to be being chased by the police.

So when I talk about making the streets safe for criminals, we really have to think about who's going to be chased on foot by the police. And this does not mean that we don't need to be looking at and constantly training and developing our law enforcement officers. You can't, in a city where we're facing so much violence and so much crime. I start with the idea of handicapping police officers in their efforts to enforce the law.

