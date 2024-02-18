Democrat governors fight over busing migrants to one another: 'Unhelpful'

Democratic governors and mayors have been reportedly fighting among themselves over sending migrants back and forth from their cities.

A report from the Chicago Sun Times on Thursday spoke with multiple figures regarding the ongoing migrant crisis plaguing major cities like Chicago, Denver and New York City.

Democratic leaders have frequently attacked Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants into sanctuary states and cities. However, the report suggested Democrats are frustrated with one another, particularly between the Illinois and Colorado governors.

"The Illinois governor [J.B. Pritzker ] said that, in the meantime, migrants were being sent to Denver, which was then sending them to Chicago, which Pritzker called ‘unhelpful.’ He said Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told him, ‘We're not telling people to go to Chicago. They're just getting off the bus and saying they'd like to go to Chicago.’ I said, ‘Come on. That’s not the case. You know, you guys are buying tickets to Chicago.’ I said to him, ‘We can do the same thing back, and we're not going to. This is not how we should be operating,’" the report read.

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT GOES OFF ON CITY'S HANDLING OF MIGRANT CRISIS: 'IT'S AN INVASION'

Pritzker also appeared to criticize New York City Mayor Eric Adams, claiming many of the migrants in his state have been coming from Adams’ city.

"There’s actually a list that I handed to the mayor of Chicago since he is close to the mayors. I said, ‘Here's a list of how many people have been sent to Chicago. You should call each mayor, starting with the mayor of New York and tell them, 'You’ve got to stop doing that,'" Pritzker said.

Pritzker reportedly informed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on the matter in January.

The Chicago Sun Times also spoke with former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose term ended when migrants started to be shipped to her city. She said, she and Mayor Adams reached out with a "cease and desist" message to Gov. Polis regarding migrants.

"He didn’t stop until we outed him in public," Lightfoot said. "We sent him a letter. We released it to the press, and then they decided, ‘Oh, I'm getting bad publicity.’ I mean, it was just, it was the crassest form of politics that I think I've experienced in quite a long time."

Pritzker noted that when the busing of migrants first began in 2022, there was initially no concern.

"I did not regard it as a threat. Even when the first buses arrived, I just viewed it as a stunt and did not think this was going to be 40,000 people arriving. Because how would you know? And they certainly weren’t telling anybody," Pritzker said.

DENVER BECOMING OVERWHELMED AFTER 40,000 SPIKE IN MIGRANT POPULATION

By contrast, Lightfoot referred to the beginning of the crisis as an "ambush."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In those early days, we really didn't get much in the way of a heads-up. We didn’t know anything about numbers, who was on the manifest of these buses, what their situation was, who they were, what their countries of origin were, what, if any, medical needs. We really got next to no information. It was like an ambush. That's what it felt like," Lightfoot said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Colorado and Illinois governors’ offices.