Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools

The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools.

David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that Fetterman sent his children to a private school outside of his town while he was the mayor.

"That's not a good look for him," he said on "Fox & Friends"

In 2018, Fetterman said, "I do not support expansion of publicly funded charter schools. Taking money away from public schools and putting them into charter and private schools does not solve anything."

Hardy clarified that charter schools are actually privately operated public schools and that school choice vouchers would allow less affluent Pennsylvanians to do exactly what Fetterman did: put their children in their preferred schools.

"It's part of the hypocrisy," he told host Steve Doocy. "They make people think that the only way to fund public education is to do it through government-run schools. And that's just not the case."

He went on to explain that there should be multiple options for parents regarding their children’s education.

"One thing this pandemic has showed is that there are lots of ways to skin this cat, and we need to start making sure we fund them all," he said.

Hardy noted that many Democratic leaders, like President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent their children to private schools while opposing vouchers for low-income families to send their children to charter schools

"You can hire a tutor if you have money. You can buy a house in a better school district if you have money. You can send your kid to private school if you have money," Hardy said. "But if you're poor, you're stuck."

He warned that Democratic policies and lack of support for school choice will have a negative impact.

"All these guys need to understand that their policies are hurting the poor. That's who gets hurt with this," he said, adding that the state's governor "hasn't had a family member in a public school since before Pearl Harbor."