Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Democrat-backed bill would force parents take vaccine education course before opting out of school mandates

Pennsylvania Senate bill requires religious or moral student vaccine exemptions be approved by a medical professional first

Bailee Hill
By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania Democrats slammed for 'attack' on parents' rights over proposed vaccine exemption rule Video

Pennsylvania Democrats slammed for 'attack' on parents' rights over proposed vaccine exemption rule

Pennsylvania mother Megan Brock joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the backlash over the measure and why she considers it an infringement upon religious rights. 

Pennsylvania Democrats are facing backlash after proposing a bill that would require parents seeking a school vaccine exemption to complete an approved vaccine education course first.

If passed, Senate bill 390 would mandate parents seeking vaccine mandate exemptions for their children on religious or moral grounds to review "scientifically accepted information prescribed by the Department of Health on the benefits and risks of immunization" and submit a form certified by a medical professional.

Keystone State mom Megan Brock joined "Fox & Friends First" to push back on left's efforts to "control" the younger generation. 

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS SAYS THERE WILL BE NO CHILDREN'S COVID VACCINE MANDATE

"I think that Democrats really like control," Brock told Todd Piro Thursday. "I saw that even in my own local county, our Democrat commissioners made every single employee of the county get the COVID vaccine, or they were going to lose their job." 

"So I think that there is a real push right now in Pennsylvania, across this country, from Democrats to control our children and to control the decisions we make for our children," she continued. 

The current state policy only requires parents write a signed letter explaining why they are seeking a vaccine exemption. It does not require a medical professional's sign-off or any education-based requirement. 

Brock argued the change in policy is an "attack" on both parental rights and the critical First Amendment right the U.S. was founded upon – freedom of religion. 

PARENTS FUME OVER DR. FAUCI'S DEFLECTION ON SCHOOL CLOSURES: 'HE WAS COMPLICIT'

"It's an attack on parental rights, it's an attack on religious freedom… these are attacks we're seeing in schools across the country," Brock said. 

"I think there's no reason that any person should have to give an explanation or attend an education session to explain a religious decision they made on behalf of their children," she continued. "It's just crazy."

Pennsylvania Democrat State Sen. Judith Schwank defended her decision to sponsor the legislation, citing broader health concerns within the community. 

"I believe we can enhance health safety while maintaining our tradition of respect for religious beliefs and moral convictions by making sure parents receive accurate medical information before granting exemptions," she wrote on her campaign website.

This Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, shows boxes of the measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine (MMR) and measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine inside a freezer at a doctor's office in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

This Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, shows boxes of the measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine (MMR) and measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine inside a freezer at a doctor's office in Northridge, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

But Brock was not convinced the measure was proposed in the best interest of America's most vulnerable, issuing a stark warning on how the Democrats' effort to "control" families could be indicative of a societal shift.

"When we look historically at how dictators or communist countries run, they go for our children," Brock said. "That's what they want. They want to control our children because they know if you control the next generation, then you control everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And so it's really our job as parents to be involved in our communities and our local government and to push back when we see an effort to control our kids," she continued. 

No state, including Pennsylvania, has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for students. Only the District of Columbia has a mandate in place, according to National Academy for State Health Policy data. Twenty-one states have banned COVID-19 student vaccine mandates for students.

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 