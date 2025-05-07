‘Democracy in crisis?' DC universities offering Trump-themed class this fall

Universities in the Washington, D.C., area are responding to President Donald Trump's second term by offering classes analyzing the presidential office and Trump's impact.

The Washingtonian reported that at least three colleges will be offering a Trump-themed class for the upcoming fall semester.

George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government will offer a "US Democracy in Crisis" course that will allegedly focus on how the United States is no longer a democracy under Trump.

Professor Jennifer Nicoll Victor previously taught the course in the Spring of 2022, but said this year's class will focus on how the U.S. has "moved to a regime type that is not classified as a democracy," she told The Washingtonian.

Johns Hopkins University's Center for Advanced Governmental Studies will offer a course titled "The Presidency" which will examine how the "executive branch has be­come more significant in US culture and politics during the second Trump administration," the outlet reported.

At George Washington University, a political science course on "The American Presidency" will analyze the "controversies and disruptions" of the second Trump term and the "impact and dysfunctionality of the Trump administration and the likelihood for its success long term," according to lecturer Michael Goff.

It's not just Washington-area colleges offering courses centered on Trump's second term.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Smith College, a private liberal arts women's college in Northampton, Massachusetts, offered a 4-credit course titled "White Supremacy in the Age of Trump" this spring semester.

Last fall, Fox News Digital reported on several universities across the country that offered "safe spaces" to students and faculty following Trump's election victory.

Students at elite schools like Georgetown's McCourt School of Public Policy were reportedly offered treats like "milk and cookies" and "hot cocoa," as well as "Lego" toys and "coloring and mindfulness exercises" to get their minds off the election results, the day after Trump won.

Professors at Harvard University also reportedly canceled classes that day, made attendance optional or extended assignment deadlines for their students.