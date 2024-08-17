Dem strategist James Carville says Republicans support Israel because ‘Jews are whiter than Palestinians’

Democratic strategist James Carville believes that racism is what’s really behind the Republican Party’s strong support for Israel over the Palestinians.

During the latest episode of the "Politics War Room" podcast, Carville and co-host Al Hunt discussed why there is a disparity in support for Israel between the Republican and Democratic Parties, stating that the Republicans are much more unified in their support for the country because its citizens are "whiter."

"And the reason I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians," he told Hunt.

MONTAGE: LIBERAL MEDIA TRIES TO DOWNPLAY KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER RESPONSIBILITIES

The topic came up during a question-and-answer segment where Hunt read a guest question asking how a party that has "openly embraced" the "alt-right" and "neo-Nazis" can present itself as the "most pro-Israel party."

Carville replied, stating that the racism of the party drives it to support Israel.

"It’s really about the misogyny and the racism that drives the thing, and we got to recognize that. It’s not about any policy prescription," he said, adding that the GOP supports the "whiter" Jews over Palestinians.

The strategist then discussed why pro-Palestinian protesters choose to focus on disrupting Democratic Party events, when the GOP is far more supportive of Israel.

Relaying the comments of a pro-Palestinian activist to explain this dynamic, he said, "So, the reason that they say we’re targeting Democrats is because, well, we think they would be more open-minded about this. But we’re not going to do anything to the Republicans because we’re not gonna have any influence."

AOC TRIGGERED BY CARVILLE'S KNOCK ON 'PREACHY FEMALES' DOMINATING DEMOCRATIC PARTY: 'START A PODCAST ABOUT IT'

Carville reminded listeners that there is a contingent of anti-Israel agitators planning to demonstrate at the Democratic National Convention next week, and also mentioned how states like Michigan pose electoral problems for the party because of its Muslim population.

The strategist expressed frustration that the Democratic Party has to deal with this, while the GOP doesn’t. "Well, that’s just some dumb--- political s---."

"So, you’re going to hurt the person that actually has the best chance of resolving this issue in a satisfactory way cause you can’t influence the other person," he said.

"I don’t get the logic, I don’t get the logic at all. I just don’t."

Earlier this year, Carville warned against pro-Palestinian voters organizing a protest vote in the Michigan Democratic primary against the Biden/Harris administration because of its continued support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

"Well already, no matter what happens, I know it’s a huge problem. And the uncommitted will do fairly well," Carville told MSNBC host Jen Psaki in February.