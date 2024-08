Democratic strategist James Carville is urging Vice President Kamala Harris not to listen to the progressive left while running her presidential campaign.

Carville, a former advisor to ex-President Bill Clinton, provided the advice during the latest episode of his "Politics War Room" podcast on Thursday, stating that the progressives in the Democratic Party are "dead a-- wrong" and that Harris will regret it if she listens to them on policy.

"I wish she’d tell them all to go f--- themselves," Carville said.

Since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has tried to moderate her policy standpoints from earlier in her career. When she was a U.S. Senator, Harris was rated the "most liberal" lawmaker in the Senate by government accountability website GovTrack.

Harris previously opposed fracking, was a proponent of Defund the Police initiatives, supported the legalization of marijuana, and opposed strong southern border security measures.

Carville warned that she cannot be taking her cues from radical progressives this campaign cycle, lest it cost her the election.

"Understand this, and I’m going to say this as clearly as I can: Anybody that has ever listened to anything that the progressive left has ever said has lived to profoundly regret it. Literally on every issue, they’re dead a-- wrong," the strategist declared.

He blamed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s, D-Mass., failed presidential bid on a far-left agenda, adding, "Ask Elizabeth Warren and Medicare-for-All. She blew her campaign up with one speech, all right?"

"I’d love to read a good article on who really was the strategic idiot behind her 2020 presidential campaign, because they were real f-----’ idiots, alright?" he said, heaping further criticism upon Warren’s handlers.

Carville also noted that Biden ran into issues listening to radical progressives on issues like the border.

"And why is the border an issue? Because Biden listened to these people early in his term. They weren’t just wrong; they were catastrophically wrong. Understand that."

He continued, "These people are not just wrong — they’re literally walking catastrophes. And the faster people realize that, the better off they’re going to be. And they don’t have very much power."

Carville forcefully called out the progressives in his party in a New York Times interview earlier this year, saying their stances, especially the woke ones, are "too feminine."

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females," he told Times columnist Maureen Dowd, before characterizing them as killjoys. "’Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.'"