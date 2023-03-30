Dem Sen. Mark Warner excoriates Biden for 'absolute failing grade' on transparency: Worse than Trump

Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., gave a blistering response to one liberal news channel about President Biden's lack of transparency over his mishandling of classified documents.

"This is where the Biden administration gets an absolute failing grade," Warner told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday. "Their position is outrageous," he added.

The Senate Intelligence Committee Chair admitted he and his colleagues still had not been given access to the documents from the Biden administration. He contrasted the stonewalling with former Vice President Mike Pence's openness with the committee looking at the classified documents found in his Indiana residence.

"He trusts us to look at those documents," the Democrat said of Pence.

But he described his frustration over getting the run around from the Biden administration.

The Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland had continued to shift blame over who was blocking access to the documents, he said.

As head of the intelligence committee, Warner stated it was his "constitutional responsibility" to have oversight over the classified documents and judge whether the intelligence community handled them appropriately. The frustrated Democrat said he was "done" with trying to play nice.

"I'm done with the lack of willingness for the administration to address this," he said, saying that he and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., had asked for the documents back in September.

"We've seen squat…I'm not a guy that comes on TV and makes threats, but I'm joining with my Republican colleagues and my colleagues, Democrat and Republican, in the House. This position cannot stand," he said.

Last November, classified documents from the Obama administration were discovered at Biden's former office space in Washington. Additional documents were found in the president's private home in Delaware in December and January.

Even President Trump's administration during the Russia investigation had been more transparent, Warner said.

"The fact that this administration is not even meeting the transparency standards of Donald Trump…" he said to Mitchell in exasperation.

Warner said he was ready to use "other tools" to get the White House to share the documents with his committee such as putting limitations on the intelligence community and Justice Department going forward.

"[T]heir dragging their feet is outrageous. We got a job to do. And if we can't get it through a negotiation process with them, we will use other tools," he said.