CNN faced a torrent of criticism, including from a Democratic lawmaker, for its headline about an American hostage being killed by Hamas.

"Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin has died, family confirms via statement," CNN's original headline said. The original headline was quick to garner criticism, accusing the network of language that was "f---ked up" and "exonerating terrorists."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY, said, "Newsflash for the media: Hostages like Hersh Goldberg Polin did not just ‘die.’ They were murdered by Hamas… Words matter because the truth matters."

Goldberg-Polin was abducted at a music festival in Southern Israel during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. Video footage taken by Hamas of him being loaded on a truck showed that his hand and part of his arm were amputated from a grenade explosion.

"He was murdered," Israel responded in a statement on X.

The headline now said, "Israel’s military says six hostages ‘brutally murdered’ in Gaza, including Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin."

"Shame on you CNN and all those media outlets that continue to twist the English language to exonerate terrorists and murderers," Mark Dubowtiz, the CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said.

"CNN misspells ‘murdered,’" watchdog group StopAntisemitism said. "This is just embarrassing."

Actor and comedian Michael Rappaport said, "Yo CNN is f---ed up!"

Hamas terrorists killed six hostages Saturday, including the Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin, as Israel Defense Forces closed in for a rescue attempt in the tunnels deep below Gaza's Rafah.

"According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement.

His body was recovered Saturday in the tunnels, along with Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Master Sergeant Ori Danino.

The White House confirmed the murders at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, but hours after the fact, CNN shared on X that the hostages had "died." Furthermore, CNN's entire 12:00 a.m. story did not mention in the text that the hostages were murdered, either.

"Shame on you CNN. An American hostage in Gaza was savagely murdered by Hamas who kidnapped him from Israel, mutilated him on October 7th, and killed him after holding him illegally for over 10 months," John Spencer of the Modern War Institute at West Point, said.

Goldberg-Polin's family and friends traveled the world demanding his release and met with world leaders, including officials in the Biden administration.

President Biden released a statement saying he is "devastated and outraged" by the news of Goldberg-Polin's death.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.