Israel

Israel kills Palestinian commander Muhammad Jaber ‘Abu Shujaa’ as fighting intensifies: IDF

Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised Muhammad Jaber in a statement confirming his death

By Scott McDonald Fox News
Published
Fortunately, Israel has a robust defense network: Cameron Hamilton Video

Former Navy SEAL Cameron Hamilton discusses the violence on multiple fronts for Israeli forces on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Thursday morning that it killed a leading Palestinian battle commander, something the Palestinians also said happened.

The IDF posted that it killed Palestinian terrorist Muhammad Jaber, also known as "Abu Shujaa," during a counterterrorism operation.

"​​The terrorist Muhammad Jaber, "Abu Shujaa", was eliminated following exchanges of fire during counterterrorism operations in Tulkarm," the IDF posted Thursday, stating that he "was the head of a terrorist network in Nur Shams," and "was involved in carrying out numerous terrorist attacks[.]"

The IDF specifically said Jaber played a role in a deadly shooting in June in which Israeli civilian Amnon Muchtar was killed.

US TOP GENERAL SAYS TENSIONS IN MIDDLE EAST HAVE 'SOMEWHAT' EASED AMID NEW IRANIAN THREATS

"Abu Shujaa" was reportedly killed by Israeli forces on Thursday. An image grab from AFP TV archive footage taken in July 2023 shows Muhammad Jaber, also known as Abu Shujaa, a commander in the Nur Shams refugee camp branch of the the Al-Quds Brigades in Tulkarem, who the militant Palestinian group Islamic Jihad confirmed on August 29, 2024 was killed in an Israeli military operation on the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army said it killed five militants in Tulkarem, including Abu Shujaa, during its latest operations in the West Bank which began on August 28, bringing the overall toll to 14 dead so far. 

The IDF stated that Jaber was "eliminated" along with four other terrorists who were hiding inside a mosque in Tulkarm, a Palestinian city in the West Bank.

The media office of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is a State Department designated foreign terrorist organization, confirmed the news with an obituary statement on its Telegram channel.

ISRAEL LAUNCHES MAJOR WEST BANK COUNTERTERROR OPERATION THAT KILLS 9 MILITANTS, IDF SAYS

Israel's latest counter-terrorism campaign aims at destabilizing Palestinian militant groups Video

"The Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine claims, to our people and the people of our Arab and Islamic nation, the martyrdom of the Mujahid brother Muhammad Jaber (Abu Shujaa), commander of the Tulkarm Battalion of the Jerusalem Brigades, and one of its first founders،"

New Israeli ambassador slams UN response to Oct. 7, urges reforms Video

This comes as the Israel-Hamas War quickly moves to the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel last year, and as Israel is on heightened alert with Iran and terrorist groups like Hezbollah in the region.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report has been updated with a photo of Jaber.