Dem congressman slammed for dismissing ‘breathless’ report on FBI collusion with Twitter: ‘Look the other way'

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., is facing criticism for minimizing the significance of the Twitter Files, which have been released over recent weeks under the authority of the company's new CEO Elon Musk.

The latest batch shows coordination between federal law enforcement agencies and Twitter to censor content on the platform in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.

"I read this breathless "Twitter Files Supplemental" from @mtaibbi, so you don’t have to. Here’s the summary: Twitter disagreed with the FBI. You’re welcome," Lieu tweeted.

Taibbi responded to Lieu in a series of tweets.

"It is very odd that people (cough, @tedlieu) think the FBI/DHS relationship with Twitter and other platforms is a partisan story. It’s taken place and grown under both Republican and Democratic administrations. This concerns everyone," Taibbi tweeted.

Lieu's remarks were also met with criticism by conservatives on Twitter.

Loris Mills, a conservative talk show host, tweeted, "So again, Ted Lieu thinks you are stupid and can’t think for yourself. The FBI should not be involved in censoring Americans Ted."

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted "Needless to say, it's a Democratic Congressman from California who has decided to undertake the role of most vehemently and forcefully defending the FBI, insisting they did nothing wrong, and instead relentlessly attacking the integrity of the reporter who exposes FBI's abuses."

"Next time you find yourself being intensively questioned by the FBI, just tell them you disagree. Should work out fine," Michael Tracey, an independent journalist, tweeted.

Jeff Carlson, who is a co-host of "Truth Over News" on EpochTV asked how Lieu could be elected to Congress.

"How are you a Congressman? How? The FBI used circular reporting/corroboration in a direct attempt to alter Twitter's initial position," he tweeted. "The FBI used the same tactic with the utterly fictitious Steele Dossier."

Jeremy Redfern, Deputy Press Secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeted "This guy is supposed to provide oversight of the executive branch on behalf of the American people. Instead, he’s telling you to look the other way."

"An elected member of Congress, who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is making excuses for the apparent abuse of the First Amendment by the surveillance state because he finds it politically convenient (for now) to hide the truth, rather than holding agencies accountable," Joel Pollak, senior editor-at-large at Brietbart, tweeted.

Liue is no stranger to controversy. He's clashed with the Catholic Church, vigorously opposed former President Trump, and faced scrutiny over a $50,000 donation to Stanford right before his son's acceptance.