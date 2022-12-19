NBC ‘justice’ reporter hit for ‘mocking’ Twitter Files revelations: ‘Corruption is good when your side wins’

NBC News "justice reporter" Ryan J. Reilly is being slammed for mocking Monday's new release of the Twitter files, which show collusion between the tech giant and the FBI and DOJ in censoring damaging information about the Biden family in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election.

Reilly tweeted "tHe PaRlEr FiLeS" with a screenshot that shows communication between the FBI and social media platform Parler.

"Totally serious journalist covering legal issues for NBC News y’all," Sunny McSunnyface, a prominent conservative Twitter account, posted. "Very Serious Journalists still mocking the uncovering of corruption and censorship of journalists because the corruption and censorship benefited Democrats. They’re Democratic activists but with less self respect than the ones who get paid by the DNC."

He continued, "Let’s be clear: Ryan is mocking and dismissing revelations that federal law enforcement colluded with social media companies to suppress investigative journalism. But because it benefits Democrats, he’s cool with it. Journalism."

The Spectator World contributing editor Stephen L. Miller tweeted, "Sorry you lost all your fed contacts at Twitter, Ryan."

"Corruption is good when your side wins," Jim Treacher, a conservative writer, tweeted in response.

Noam Blum, a political commentator, tweeted, "You'd think a guy who made his career exploiting Ferguson would show less deference to law enforcement" in reply.

Blum also quote-tweeted the NBC News reporter's post, writing: "The ‘telling on yourselves’ part here is that you can't just argue in some sort of rational sense that the Twitter Files are not as big of a story as some say. It's this juvenile mean girls disdain for someone who pretends to otherwise be a serious person that's the tell."

Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal is frequently cited by Republicans as an unfair advantage that helped propel Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.