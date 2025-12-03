Dem congressman pardoned by Trump accuses Biden-era DOJ of weaponizing indictment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, accused the Biden-era Department of Justice of weaponizing its prosecution following his pardon from President Donald Trump Wednesday on "Special Report."

"I did speak against the Biden administration about open borders … Absolutely it was weaponized." Cuellar told Fox News’ Bret Baier.

President Trump announced Wednesday he would be granting the Texas Democrat and his wife Imelda a "full and unconditional" pardon as they awaited trial for alleged bribery and money laundering.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PARDON FOR DEMOCRATIC REP HENRY CUELLAR

The Democratic lawmaker expressed deep gratitude toward Trump.

"I want to thank President Trump for pardoning," he said. "God has been good to my wife, to my family… I'll certainly say it again, thank you, President Trump."

The U.S. Department of Justice alleged the pair accepted roughly $600,000 in bribes from foreign entities – including an oil company owned by the government of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank – in a seven-year-long operation.

Federal authorities indicted the Cuellars in May 2024 on 14 counts, including bribery, conspiracy and money laundering. The couple has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Cuellar alleged he got a legal opinion and two ethics opinions "before any work was done," telling Fox News he sympathized with President Trump’s legal ordeals as a candidate in 2024.

"I really felt for him on some of the charges they filed against him. I think it was very unfair…" the representative explained. "I don't want to wish anybody to go through this type of weaponization."

The Justice Department accused Cuellar of acting as a foreign agent to advance the interests of the Azerbaijani government.

DEMOCRAT CUELLAR WARNS BIDEN: BORDER CRISIS WILL ‘ABSOLUTELY’ BE ELECTION ISSUE IN 2024

Bret Baier asked Cuellar about how the presidential pardon came about, which the Democrat declined to elaborate.

"I'm not going to second guess the president except to say… President Trump, thank you," he said.

Cuellar has served Texas’ 28th congressional District since 2005, which sits near a heavily traveled migrant-crossing area along the Rio Grande.

The Democratic congressman repeatedly criticized the border policies of former President Joe Biden and backed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to bus thousands of migrants to major U.S. cities during Biden’s tenure.

FLASHBACK: WE ‘NEED TO HAVE REPERCUSSIONS AT THE BORDER,’ CUELLAR SAYS

Cuellar confirmed he will run for reelection in 2026 – a race expected to be highly competitive.

He calls himself a "conservative Democrat," but will remain a Democrat, and confirmed he wants his party to win the House.

"Liberal Democrats are still going to have a problem with me because some of them don't believe in bipartisanship," Cuellar told Fox News. "I work with Republicans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think I vote better than some of the Republicans in the caucus," he added.

Last year, Cuellar won reelection six months after his federal indictment in May, defeating his Republican opponent by more than 10,000 votes.

"In my elections, the reason I win is because I get the independents and I get the modern Republicans that crossover. And I will get that again," he asserted.