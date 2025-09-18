Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Christian minister speaks out after being branded ‘racist’ in protest of signs honoring controversial figure

Dearborn official promises to 'launch a parade' when resident moves out after street sign dispute

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Michigan minister says Dearborn mayor told him he’s ‘not welcome’ after opposing street signs Video

Michigan minister says Dearborn mayor told him he’s ‘not welcome’ after opposing street signs

Ted Barham, a Michigan resident, joins ‘Will Cain Country’ to discuss his tense exchange at a city council meeting after raising concerns about renaming an intersection for a controversial figure.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan resident is speaking out after being told he was "not welcome" in his own city for raising concerns about street signs honoring the controversial founder and publisher of The Arab American News.

Ted Barham, a Christian minister and resident of Dearborn, attended a city council meeting earlier this month to oppose renaming an intersection after Osama Siblani. Barham accused Siblani of supporting terror groups and promoting violence in the Middle East and on American soil

"When he's kind of synonymous with Hezbollah and now Hamas, I didn't think it was appropriate for his name to be up so publicly in this city here in America," Barham stressed on the "Will Cain Country" podcast.

EXCLUSIVE: MAN WHO SPARRED WITH MUSLIM DEARBORN MAYOR, TOLD HE WASN'T 'WELCOME' REVEALED AS CHRISTIAN MINISTER

At the public meeting, Barham read from a comment made by Siblani, a Lebanese-American, which he argued encouraged violence not only in the Middle East, but also in the United States. 

Ted Barham speaks at Dearborn City Council meeting

Edward "Ted" Barham addresses the Dearborn City Council in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 9, 2025. (City of Dearborn)

Barham argued that Siblani once spoke about "the blood of the martyrs" irrigating the land of Palestine. 

He quoted Siblani as allegedly saying in an 2022 speech: "Believe me, everyone should fight within his means. They will fight with stones, others will fight with guns, others fight with planes, drones, and rockets."

Siblani rejected Barham’s allegations as false, telling Fox News Digital he was "the only person" to oppose the street sign.

He said support for the honor has been widespread, adding, "Thousands of residents in Dearborn, across Michigan, and throughout the country have praised the sign recognizing my more than four decades of service." 

Siblani also argued that Barham’s claims were "based on false information and bias."

WHITMER SILENT ON MUSLIM MAYOR TELLING RESIDENT HE’S ‘NOT WELCOME’ FOR SLAM ON TERRORIST SYMPATHIZER

Barham told Will Cain that he lived in the Middle East for a time and said he fears what he referred to as the flow of "hostility" from Muslim-majority countries into the West. 

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud at city council meeting

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud speaks during a City Council meeting in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 9, 2025. (City of Dearborn)

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud defended the decision, saying Siblani had contributed greatly to the community through his decades leading The Arab American News. He dismissed Barham’s concerns and told him to "close his eyes" if he didn’t want to see the signs.

"I didn't think that was great advice because then I might crash if I close my eyes when I'm driving there," Barham later said, stressing that he had no intent to spread hate toward the Muslim community. 

JEWISH LEADER PREDICTS VIOLENT FUTURE FOR NYC RESIDENTS IF MAMDANI WINS IN NOVEMBER: 'REAL CONCERN'

"I don't want to just encourage more hostility towards Muslim friends. I want to encourage love towards Muslim friends," he said, emphasizing that his faith played a role in his decision to speak out about the intersection signs. 

In the meeting, Hammoud called Barham a "racist," "bigot" and an "Islamophobe."

Sign for Dearborn, Michigan

The welcome sign for the city of Dearborn is pictured at the city’s entrance in October 2024. (Charly Triballeau/Getty Images)

He went on to declare: "Although you live here, I want you to know, as mayor, you are not welcome here, and the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of this city."

Barham said he responded to the moment with faith

"I think it's very important to show Christian love to our enemies," he said. "That's why I responded by saying, ‘God bless you, mayor. God bless you, sir.’"

Now, Barham said he’s facing online retaliation. 

Muslim mayor targets Christian minister attacking pro-terror signs: This is a travesty! Video

"I was kicked off Facebook, permanently, suddenly kicked off Facebook, lost my personal account of 16 years, my personal photos, family photos and all my media pages," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barham said he believes the ban followed his posting of a video urging Muslims to convert to Christianity and claimed that some residents, "possibly the mayor himself," played a role. 

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue