DC US attorney says ‘enough is enough’ as youth crime puts spotlight on nation’s capital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The top federal prosecutor in the nation’s capital called for more accountability over rehabilitation for youth crimes as her office focuses on enhancing enforcement and increasing staffing.

Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News co-host who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday as the U.S. attorney for D.C., told "The Ingraham Angle" on Wednesday that she wants to help enact President Donald Trump’s vision of making the federal district "safe" and "beautiful."

"Youth violence is on the rise — not just in D.C., but across the country. And if you think that these kids need to be coddled and they need to be hugged — they need to have consequences, they need to understand that enough is enough, that we're going to put them in jail or some kind of youth rehabilitation detention facility and not allow the D.C. Council — one of whom I just recently indicted — to take cover for these kids," Pirro said.

"It's time to end it. That's what the president wants, that's what we're going to do."

WATCH: TRUMP HINTS HE WILL FEDERALIZE DC SOON, BRING IN NATIONAL GUARD AFTER ‘BIG BALLS’ ATTACK

The former judge’s comments come after Trump threatened to federalize Washington, D.C., after a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was allegedly assaulted during an attempted carjacking.

"Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in part.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported a 7% decrease in overall crime and a 26% reduction in violent crime in Washington, D.C., as of Wednesday, compared to the same period in 2024.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Pamela Smith announced the creation of the Juvenile Investigative Response Unit in April to address youth crime in D.C. and provided other steps to support the community.

US CRIME DROPPED WIDELY IN 2024, FBI SAYS — WITH SOME NOTABLE CAVEATS

"This unit is designed to respond to youth-involved crime more effectively and stop crime before it happens," Bowser said.

Pirro told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that despite a decrease in overall and violent crime, violence is more lethal than ever.

"When we say it's down, down from what, OK? We've got carjackings that are up 111%," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. attorney explained that the juvenile suspects allegedly involved in the beating of ex-DOGE employee Edward Coristine, nicknamed "Big Balls," likely wouldn’t face charges in her office due to D.C.’s juvenile justice system.

"They go to family court, where the effort is rehabilitation. The D.C. Council — and the president is right — they've got to stop their coddling. Number one, we've got to lower the age of responsibility to 14. I'm tired of having these kids commit crimes — and they're crews, not gangs, in D.C.," Pirro said.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested and face charges of unarmed carjacking in connection with the Coristine attack, according to MPD.

Pirro added that she is working on getting her office fully staffed and running to help make the nation’s capital more "safe" and "beautiful."