WATCH: Trump hints he will federalize DC soon, bring in National Guard after ‘Big Balls’ attack

In the wake of a former DOGE worker nicknamed "Big Balls" being brutally beaten by gang members in the streets of Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump indicated he is strongly considering taking control of the district to stamp out the rampant crime and violence plaguing the nation’s capital city.

He also said that he is considering taking control of the Washington, D.C. police and using the National Guard to stop the violence.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday evening, Trump said, "We're considering it, yeah, because the crime is ridiculous."

"I could show you a chart comparing D.C. to other locations, and you're not going to want to see what it looks like," he said. "We want to have a great, safe, capital, and we're going to have it. And that includes cleanliness. And it includes other things. We have a capital that's very unsafe."

Referring to the recent beating of the former DOGE worker, a teenager whose real name is Edward Coristine, Trump said, "We just almost lost a young man, beautiful, handsome guy that got the hell knocked out of him the night before last."

The president said he called to check in on Coristine and that he would be calling again "in a little while."

"He went through a bad situation, to put it mildly. And there's too much of it. We're going to do something about it," said Trump.

"So, whether you call it federalize or what, and that also includes the graffiti that you see the papers all over the place, the roads that are in bad shape, the medians that are falling down, the median that’s in between roads that’s falling down. We're going to beautify the city. We're going to make it beautiful," he added. "What a shame. Rate of crime, the rate of muggings, killings and everything else. We're not going to let it. And that includes bringing in the National Guard. Maybe very quickly."

Trump was also asked whether he would support Congress overturning the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. The law was passed in 1973 and granted D.C. a greater degree of autonomy, including allowing residents to elect a mayor and city council.

Trump said, "We're going to look at that. In fact, the lawyers are already studying it."

"We have to run D.C. This has to be the best-run place in the country, not the worst-run place in the country," he said. "And it has so much potential, and we're going to take care of it. You're going to be safe. You're going to be safe walking down streets. You're not going to get mugged."