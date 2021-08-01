Critics slam DC Mayor Muriel Browser for violating her own mask mandate

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faced intense media backlash after flouting her own mask mandate over the weekend.

On Sunday, photos emerged of the Democrat mayor allegedly officiating a wedding without a mask. Additional photos also showed Bowser maskless along with hundreds of other wedding guests at The Line DC hotel in the district’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, the Washington Examiner first reported.

This event came after the mayor issued an order that reinstated that everyone over 2 years old regardless of vaccination status be required to wear a mask indoors. The order took effect on Saturday at 5 a.m. However, the order specified that the mandate does not apply to members of the "federal government or legislative branch of the district government while those persons are on duty."

Nevertheless, Bowser received plenty of online outrage after being found breaking her own strict rules.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave tweeted out the news in a thread with the comment "Muriel Bowswer should resign immediately."

CEO of Citizen Data Mindy Finn also wrote "A rule maker who acts like the rules are meaningless is inviting lawlessness. I’ve defended Muriel Bowser in the past but her personal defiance of the mask order shows her a failed leader."

Earlier in the weekend, Bowser also faced criticism from photos that featured her celebrating her birthday on Friday without a mask alongside comedian Dave Chapelle hours before her mandate was enacted.

DC Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote on Saturday "perhaps an answer to the question of why the D.C. mask mandate only went back into effect this morning."

Various other city and state leaders also planned to reinstate strict mask mandates following the CDC’s recommendations. Meanwhile several Republican governors announced they would oppose issuing any mask mandate for their states.