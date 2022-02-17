DC bar fights to regain liquor license as mask, vaccine mandates end: 'It makes no sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bar in Washington D.C., forced to shut down after losing its liquor license for reportedly defying COVID-related policies, is unsure of whether it will be able to reopen despite some public health guidelines, including the mask mandate, ending for many venues March 1st.

The Big Board managing partner Eric Flannery and his lawyer Robert Alt joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the closure and how the business has managed to stay afloat as they fight to reopen and regain the liquor license.

"I just said, everybody is welcome, it's nothing controversial," Flannery told co-host Brian Kilmeade. "It's just about every bar and restaurant in the United States should be doing welcoming everybody."

Flannery said the bar lost its liquor license at the end of January and was shut down shortly after on February 3rd.

The Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration (ABRA) suspended the license, accusing the restaurant of violating public health rules.

"Right now we're trying to convince them to raise the restrictions and let him open immediately," Alt stated. "It makes no sense."

"Every other restaurant, as best as I can tell, in D.C. is able to operate, and they're no longer checking for vaccine records, and yet The Big Board is forced to be closed," he continued.

Despite having to grapple with the consequences, Flannery praised the local community and other supporters for their good graces during the struggle.

"For me, I just got up and went to work every day, and by every day, I mean, every day I just got up and kept on going to work and because we're in such a great neighborhood," Flannery said.

"And I have such great neighbors," he continued. "They came down, and it was overwhelming at times how many people would just come down and order takeout food for us or come in when we were limited capacity. It was really, really unbelievable."