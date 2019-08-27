David Webb: CNN's Stelter had 'epic fail as a journalist' and 'a less than believable deflection'

Fox Nation host David Webb summed up the controversy over CNN media pundit Brian Stelter's handling of a fiercely anti-Trump guest on his Sunday show.

"Epic fail" according to Webb.

Stelter invited Dr. Allen James Frances, the chairman emeritus of Duke University’s department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, on his program to analyze the media's coverage of President Trump's mental fitness. As part of a nearly two-minute critique of the President, Dr. Francis said, "Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were."

The CNN host faced backlash on Twitter for not stepping to challenge Frances' initial comments, and later acknowledged he should have done more. "I agree that I should have interrupted after that line. I wish I had heard him say it, but I was distracted by tech difficulties...Not hearing the comment is my fault," tweeted Stelter.

On his Fox Nation show "Reality Check with David Webb", Webb concluded that Stelter's excuse stretches credulity.

"That deflection doesn't fly with the Reality Check team. I couldn't get away with more than a second...of missing comments by a guest. The entire commentary by Dr. Francis -- one minute, 45 seconds long -- and we are expected to believe that Brian Stelter was distracted for enough of that entire time...not to challenge Dr. Francis," said Webb.

Webb believes that there is a more reasonable explanation for Stelter's handling of Dr. Francis. "It...is more believable that Brian was hearing what he wanted -- in his anti-Trump mind -- to challenge 1 minute and 45 seconds of outrageous commentary," said Webb.

"My determination -- epic fail as a journalist, a host, and a less than believable deflection, but Brian will likely be back next Sunday again to fail," Webb concluded.

