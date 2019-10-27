David Limbaugh on a Dem WH win in 2020: 'The left' would 'gut' everything America stands for

Syndicated columnist and attorney David Limbaugh predicted that "the left" would "gut" everything America stands for if a Democrat wins the 2020 presidential election, saying Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" that this new president would "implement socialism."

"They've gotten to the point where they would implement socialism. They reject the free market. They would cause the government to implement a complete redistribution of income high taxes," Limbaugh told host Mark Levin. "So they would gut basically everything we stand for. And if you lose the freedom tradition in this country, you lose what America is."

While discussing his new book, "Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win,​" Limbaugh accused the left of rejecting "the American idea. They believe America was born in hell. They are against the fundamental concepts that drove America's founders, such as free enterprise, constitutionalism, limited government. And at the core, of course, is liberty.

"And everything they stand for is totalitarian," Limbaugh added.

The author ripped Democrats for how they've reacted to the election of President Trump since 2016.

[The left] reject the American idea. They believe America was born in hell. — David Limbaugh

"They will not accept the results of the 2016 election. So they're doing everything they can to undermine it, to disqualify it, to weaken Trump and defeat him," Limbaugh said. "And so what the book really points out is the horror show that would ensue if they ever did get power back in the major branches of government."

Trump on Friday thanked loyal Republican lawmakers in the House for introducing a resolution that formally condemns a Democrat-led impeachment inquiry. Republicans say the probe denies the White House fundamental "due process" rights.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.