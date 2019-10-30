David Limbaugh says Joe Biden is the 'worst kind of demagogue,' will switch positions 'like a chameleon'

Author David Limbaugh said on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden is the “worst kind of demagogue” for switching his position on abortion.

“He’ll say whatever he needs to say. He’ll switch his position like a chameleon if it’ll help him,” Limbaugh told “Fox & Friends.”

Limbaugh said that his new book, 'Guilty by Reason of Insanity,’ is a “comprehensive indictment of the American left" and warns about what will happen if Democrats retake the White House in 2020.

BIDEN ON BEING DENIED COMMUNION: 'I'M A PRACTICING CATHOLIC, I PRACTICE MY FAITH'

“They have a completely different vision for America. ... They're outright socialists now,” Limbaugh said, adding that Democrats are against free enterprise, support open borders, and are pro-abortion "up to the moment of birth."

Limbaugh addressed the 2020 presidential candidate Biden refusing to confirm reports that he was denied communion at a South Carolina church on Sunday because of his stance on abortion, referring to the incident as his "personal life."

"I'm not going to discuss that," Biden told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell in an on-air phone interview on Tuesday.

BIDEN DENIED COMMUNION AT SOUTH CAROLINA CHURCH OVER ABORTION STANCE, REPORT SAYS

Biden and his wife attended mass at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence during a campaign stop, but he was denied Holy Communion -- seen by Catholics as receiving the body and blood of Jesus Christ -- after the pastor took issue with Biden's support of a woman's right to an abortion.

“He was formally against the Hyde amendment, which prohibited the federal funding of abortion, but then he switched it, saying it has a disproportionate impact on minorities,” Limbaugh said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden faced backlash on the campaign trail in June from rival 2020 Democrats who criticized his previous support, as a senator, for the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions except for cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is endangered by a fetus -- which some of his campaign rivals fear has a disproportionate impact on minority communities.

Fox News' Vandana Rambraran contributed to this report.