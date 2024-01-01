David Beckham roasts wife Victoria about elitism again at Ritz Carlton lunch: 'Very working class'

Posh Spice is getting jokingly roasted by her husband again for claiming she wasn't always so posh after all, this time over a Ritz-Carlton lunch.

"Just a nice casual New Year's Eve lunch at The Ritz. @victoriabeckham very working class," husband David Beckham wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

After a laughing emoji, he added, "My mother & father in law left in there [sic] Roll's."

Beckham's post, which included a photo of the couple along with Victoria's parents, flashed back to Netflix docuseries "Beckham," where David jokingly pressed Victoria over a remark that she came from a "working class" family as she shared what made her fall for her husband when they met at a soccer match in 1997.

"I just fancied him, and it was as simple as that," Victoria said. "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class."

David then pressed her about which car her dad used to drive her to school, leaving Victoria struggling to find the right response.

After a moment, she admitted, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

Fans were quick to catch on and chimed in with comments on his new Instagram post.

"Elite sense of humor," one fan wrote.

Another said, "You'll never let her live that down."

"I had zero idea the Beckhams were all so self-effacing and funny!" said a third.

Many appreciated the couple's ability to laugh at each other and make light of themselves, including some who applauded the couple for realizing they were not only privileged, but also blessed.

The athlete and the fashion designer wed in 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.