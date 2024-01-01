Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

David Beckham roasts wife Victoria about elitism again at Ritz Carlton lunch: 'Very working class'

David previously roasted Victoria for claiming she came from a 'working class' family during their Netflix docuseries

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
Posh Spice is getting jokingly roasted by her husband again for claiming she wasn't always so posh after all, this time over a Ritz-Carlton lunch.

"Just a nice casual New Year's Eve lunch at The Ritz. @victoriabeckham very working class," husband David Beckham wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

After a laughing emoji, he added, "My mother & father in law left in there [sic] Roll's." 

Victoria and David Beckham at an event

Athlete David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Sunset Tower on February 26, 2012, in West Hollywood, California.  (John Shearer/WireImage)

Beckham's post, which included a photo of the couple along with Victoria's parents, flashed back to Netflix docuseries "Beckham," where David jokingly pressed Victoria over a remark that she came from a "working class" family as she shared what made her fall for her husband when they met at a soccer match in 1997.

"I just fancied him, and it was as simple as that," Victoria said. "I think also we both come from families that work really hard. Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class."

David then pressed her about which car her dad used to drive her to school, leaving Victoria struggling to find the right response.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at 19 Management's 19th Anniversary Party held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 19, 2004, in London.  (Photo by Steve Finn)

After a moment, she admitted, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce."

Fans were quick to catch on and chimed in with comments on his new Instagram post.

"Elite sense of humor," one fan wrote.

Another said, "You'll never let her live that down."

"I had zero idea the Beckhams were all so self-effacing and funny!" said a third.

Many appreciated the couple's ability to laugh at each other and make light of themselves, including some who applauded the couple for realizing they were not only privileged, but also blessed.

The athlete and the fashion designer wed in 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.