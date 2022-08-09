FBI raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago celebrated by leftists on Twitter: 'A beautiful raid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For many leftists, the news of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida residence was music to their ears.

On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in West Palm Beach, Florida. The agents reportedly were searching for classified documents that the President had allegedly taken from the White House at the end of his time in office.

The former President, who was staying at Trump Tower in New York City at the time federal agents executed the warrant, raged against the search. In a statement released Monday evening, Trump called the move "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024."

In his assessment of the FBI raid, Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer Marc Elias pointed out that if Trump were found guilty of having classified documents, according to U.S. Code Title 18, Section 2071, the former president could be legally barred from running for re-election.

While Trump and his supporters’ condemned the FBI search of his home, many leftists on Twitter celebrated the move, seeing it as just part of the justice owed to Trump for his perceived misconduct while in office.

Former Long Island Obama campaign chair John Cooper tweeted, "I slept great last night. Donald Trump, not so much."

Frequent CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah argued that Trump should have been treated much worse, tweeting, "Trump incited a terrorist attack on our Capitol- his house being raided is nothing compared to what he deserves!!!"

"I had this amazing dream that the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago…" Lincoln Project co-founder and professional Never Trumper Rick Wilson tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Mocking Trump’s famous speech patterns, Wilson also wrote, "It was a beautiful raid. A perfect raid. People tell me they've never seen such as perfect raid."

MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance shared a photo of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen celebrating the raid, and captioned it, writing, "#Schadenfreudelicious."

"Perhaps ‘Lock her up’ isn’t so funny in MAGA World tonight," quipped Famous former CBS reporter Dan Rather on Monday evening.

CNN contributor Garrett M. Graff seemed moved by the FBI choosing August 8 to conduct its raid, stating, "The FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago on August 8th, the anniversary of Richard Nixon announcing he’s resigning, has a certain poetry to it."

"Trump may now be in favor of restoring voting rights for felons. Might also want to get interested in prison reform," snarked Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.