David Asman rips Biden admin's handling of inflation as food prices rise 11%: 'Where is the empathy?'

FOX Business anchor David Asman slammed the Biden administration's lack of action to combat inflation on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, asking why the president doesn't express more empathy for those experiencing the pinch of higher prices. Asman reacted to Jared Bernstein of the White House Council of Economic Advisers defending the administration's moves to bring down inflation, with food prices up 11.2% from one year ago.

KERRY: INFLATION REDUCTION ACT ‘AMAZING’ BILL BUT ‘I’M NOT SURE HOW MUCH IT HAS TO DO WITH INFLATION'

DAVID ASMAN: This president came in as the empathetic one. Donald Trump was seen as callous. He was seen as cold. Biden was seen as empathetic. It was not the old expression ‘I feel your pain’ from the Clinton years, but it was repeated with Joe Biden. There's so much pain now, when people are spending a third of their income for food alone, where they were spending five years ago, they were spending maybe a 10th of their income for that. They have to decide between eating meat or eating soybeans. They have to decide whether they can have enough milk for their kids. Where is the empathy from a president who says, 'I don't anticipate a recession,' which is what he said the other night.