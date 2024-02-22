Dave Portnoy's rescue dog Miss Peaches goes viral: 'From outhouse to penthouse'

Miss Peaches, a six-year-old American pit bull, stole the heart of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and is rapidly capturing the adoration of social media users around the world.

"Miss Peaches is an angel," Portnoy told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Thursday morning as his grey and brown pooch sat perched in his lap.

"She’s the sweetest thing ever."

Miss Peaches was rescued by LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta along with 26 other dogs. Portnoy said the animals were victims of neglect, hoarding and a breeding situation.

After hearing about Miss Peaches, Portnoy flew to Atlanta and brought her home.

"She’s had a horrible life up ‘till about a week ago," he explained. "She went from outhouse to penthouse."

Videos from Miss Peaches’ Instagram page, @famousmisspeaches, document the duo’s relationship from the moment they met.

From snuggling in bed to lounging on the beach, online fans can see the bond Portnoy and Miss Peaches have developed in a matter of days.

And now social media users are helping other dogs in similar situations.

With Miss Peaches’ Instagram following exploding to nearly 300,000, Portnoy said she has the fastest-ever growing Barstool social media account – and he’s using that following to raise money for LifeLine Animal Project.

"We’ve been selling t-shirts. We've raised, actually, now about $150,000 for the organization that saves dogs," he explained.

Miss Peaches has her own page on the online Barstool Sports storefront with hoodies and t-shirts that feature her face and an encouragement to "Adopt Don’t Shop."

"Look at this face!" Portnoy said as he leaned down to kiss Miss Peaches’ forehead.

"We’ve been around for 20 years. Nobody has grown as fast [online] as Miss Peaches. She doesn’t even know she’s a superstar. She’s just the same old Miss Peaches."

Portnoy reiterated his message to those looking to bring a dog into their home – "Adopt. Don’t shop."

"I'm a firm believer there's no such thing as bad dogs, only bad owners," he said.

"I love all dogs. With so many dogs, wonderful dogs like Miss Peaches are out there and need loving homes."

