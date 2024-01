Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson may not be playing for a Super Bowl this season, but he and his wife, Chanen, have taken on a cause.

The Johnsons partnered with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to raise money and awareness for Shelter Bowl 2024.

The NFL couple encouraged fans in an interview with Fox News Digital to seek out shelter pet adoptions over other means.

The two adopted their chihuahua-terrier mix. Fitzgerald, from a shelter in Mississippi. The dog turned out to be twice as big as their French bulldog, Hendrix.

"We adopted our pet back in 2020, and it was literally the best thing we’ve ever done in our lives," Chanen Johnson said. "It was so funny because Juwan actually did it as a surprise for me. He was like, ‘Oh, actually, drive to Mississippi today and go grab me a dog,’ because he literally had purchased our dog, and I had to go pick it up. But it was the best thing ever. So much fun.

"I feel like shelter pets are just — they have the sweetest hearts, and people just need to know that. I feel like people always have their feelings about jumping into that type of commitment. But our shelter dog’s way nicer than our other dogs."

Juwan Johnson pointed out that a lot of shelters have been dealing with overcrowding and that a lot of animals are in need of new homes.

"You’re helping out the shelter, but you’re also helping out that dog," Juwan Johnson said. "That dog is pretty lonely. The dog has been through a lot. Even our dog, he’s been through a lot. … When we got it, he was just very frail and very scared and just didn’t know a whole lot. We just kind of groomed him and built a lot of trust with that. I feel like that’s what dogs need, especially when being in shelters and feeling so really alone."

Chanen added, "I feel like also a lot of shelters are facing a lot of challenges right now. Especially with overcrowding and stuff. So, just helping out with that, also supporting the Shelter Bowl. Doing things like that. Encouraging adoption is huge."

Animal lovers who donate to Shelter Bowl 2024 will also be supporting Greater Good Charities, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition plans on donating a "meal of science-led nutrition to a shelter."

Additionally, Boehringer Ingelheim will donate a dose of NexGard Plus to a shelter.