Barstool Sports honcho Dave Portnoy swipes CNN for ignoring fundraiser aiding small businesses

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has called out CNN for not covering his massive fundraiser that has collected millions of dollars for small businesses struggling to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, Portnoy launched "The Barstool Fund" for small businesses in need of a financial lifeline. Companies can apply via email for assistance with needs such as rent or tax payments, so long as they have continued to pay their employees throughout the pandemic.

"If you meet that and you’re a small business that’s been around for a little bit, or maybe not, but if it’s a gym, restaurant, bar and you’re not going to be able to survive the next couple of months, send us an email," Portnoy said.

The fund, which Portnoy began with his own $500,000 contribution, has become a viral sensation, raising more than $18 million and aiding at least 74 small businesses across the country since Dec. 17.

Some of the big-name contributors of the fund include NFL superstar Tom Brady, Food Network host Guy Fieri, and musician Kid Rock.

However, despite the success of Portnoy's fundraiser, it has earned little to no press from the mainstream media.

On Sunday, Portnoy took notice of a tweet put out by CNN, which reported on Beyoncé's "BeyGOOD Impact Fund" offering $5000 grants to 100 people facing foreclosures or evictions during the pandemic.

"This is great. I wonder if there are any other charities going on that are helping Americans with the corona pandemic that could use press coverage to help raise more money?" Portnoy reacted, adding three cricket emojis.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Fox News also reached out to Portnoy for comment.

It appears CNN has made no mention of Portnoy's efforts on-air or online, but the liberal network isn't alone. MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC have similarly skipped coverage of The Barstool Fund, as has The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Portnoy has been regularly sharing recordings of FaceTime conversations with small business owners, as well as their emotional reactions to the news that they will be beneficiaries of The Barstool Fund.

Fox Business' Thomas Barrabi contributed to his report.