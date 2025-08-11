Dave Chappelle says he's been 'snubbed' by Hollywood awards shows following trans jokes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Dave Chappelle aired his COVID-era documentary "Dave Chappelle: Live In Real Life" at a film festival in Martha's Vineyard on Friday after the original release failed due to backlash over his 2021 Netflix special "The Closer."

"I’ve gone on to get snubbed by the Grammys and the Emmys because someone thought it was a good idea to tell trans jokes," he told the audience on Friday after screening the movie, according to Variety.

Chappelle's Netflix special included jokes about transgender people, prompting backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

Several Netflix employees protested Chappelle's special at the time.

Chappelle hosted comedy shows in 2020 with musicians and other comedians with several safety protocols in place until someone in Chappelle's inner circle was exposed to COVID-19. The shows were recorded and turned into a documentary, which Chappelle aired on Friday at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival.

"It took a lot of courage for all of those comedians to come out there because COVID was so new. Everyone was still so isolated, and it was real fear," he said.

"And the other thing is, no one had worked in a hundred nights. Everyone stunk when they got there, but it didn’t matter. It was so much fun to be together again. It was just like when we all started in the comedy club, we realized how much we loved being around each other," Chappelle continued.

The screening at the film festival was part of Chappelle's efforts to raise funds for the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., his alma mater.

"Ellington gave me a sense of community," he said. "It was a predominantly Black school when I went there, and that was important because everything in the news was so negative."

His COVID-era comedy shows took place in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Chappelle's home. He told the audience that the shows brought $9 million to the town's economy, Variety reported.

"If you want things to change, you have to change s---," he said.

The documentary included appearances by David Letterman, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and more.