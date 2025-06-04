Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Chappelle explains why he said he'd give Trump a chance during his 2016 'SNL' monologue

Chappelle said his 2016 remarks were what he felt 'in that moment'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Dave Chappelle discusses viral SNL monologue about Trump election in 2016 Video

Dave Chappelle discusses viral SNL monologue about Trump election in 2016

Dave Chappelle explains why he doesn't worry too much about his past routine where he said he wanted to give Trump a chance in 2016. (Variety: Actors on Actors)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Dave Chappelle defended his 2016 remarks about giving President Donald Trump a chance during an interview published in Variety on Wednesday, arguing that it was how he felt at the moment. 

"A set like that is like a photograph. That’s what it felt like in that moment. Now, if it ages well or not, I don’t get mad if I look at a picture because it’s not today. That’s what it was at that time, and in that sense I'm fine with them… You might look at an old set and cringe, but you could just cringe because of how you were at that time, and you can always remember your sets from the inside out," Chappelle told comedian Mo Amer for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, when asked how he felt about his "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) monologue.

The comedian hosted the first SNL episode after Trump's 2016 win and said at the time, "I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too."

Chappelle hosted SNL after former President Biden's 2020 win and right before Trump was inaugurated again in 2025. His 2020 monologue didn't include any jokes about Biden, but took a few shots at Trump.

Dave Chappelle and Donald Trump

Comedian Dave Chappelle defended his 2016 SNL monologue during an interview with Variety. (Left: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center), Right:  (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

DAVE CHAPPELLE'S LATEST NETFLIX SPECIAL PANNED BY LIBERAL CRITICS: 'TERRIBLY ANGRY AND DISAPPOINTED'

Chappelle wished Trump "good luck" on SNL in January after his 2024 victory.

"The presidency is no place for petty people. Donald Trump, I know you watch the show. Man, remember, whether people voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you," Chappelle said. 

The comedian also urged the president to do better next time.

"I mean it when I say this: Good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine. Thank you very much!" he said.

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle during SNL Promos on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. ((Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images))

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Chappelle addressed the 2016 comments about the president in 2017, and said he was "sorry" for suggesting people give him a chance, according to reports.

Reports cited MSNBC host Willie Geist quoting the comedian at an event in New York City at the time.

"I was the first guy on TV to say, ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f------ up. Sorry," he said, according to Geist. 

Chappelle also spoke to "Variety" about performing on SNL and revealed he never does his actual monologue during rehearsals. 

Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle performs during a midnight pop-up show at Radio City Music Hall on October 16, 2022, in New York City. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ABA))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For me, rehearsal is just ‘How’s the sound?’ It’s so much pressure on live television. But the joy of doing that show for me is the monologue. What a gift for a stand-up to be able to do what he does on live television on such a revered platform like ‘SNL’ is," he said.

"It’s always exhilarating," he added. "It’s a little terrifying, but just a little. You never do as good as you think you’re going to do, but it’s never that bad. The hardest one was maybe the one when Biden got elected, because we didn’t know he was going to be president until Saturday morning. So I had a set for if Trump won, and I had a set for if Biden won."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.