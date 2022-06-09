Rep. Issa grills 'disingenuous' Pelosi for stalling Supreme Court security bill: 'Talk is cheap'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., expressed frustration Thursday with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for stalling a bill in the House to protect the safety of Supreme Court justices and their families. On "America Reports" Thursday, Issa argued a bill of this nature "should not be controversial" despite heightened tensions surrounding the judicial branch.

GOP SLAM HOUSE DEMS FOR STALLING SCOTUS PROTECTION BILL AFTER SUSPECT CHARGED WITH TRYING TO KILL KAVANAUGH

REP. DARRELL ISSA: It's disingenuous, which is how we say she's lying in Washington. First of all, if she wanted to move the bill that she says is an alternative, then move it. She didn't bring it up this week. She could have done so -- certainly spent time at all of the things. Those protesters outside of Justice Kavanaugh's house - they're violating the law. And this attorney general is not willing to enforce those laws [and] made no effort to do so. So talk is cheap. The actions speak for themselves. For more than a month, her not being willing to bring anything up, her not even being willing to consider [it]. Well, why not at least start with what 100 to 0 the Senate passed? This should not be controversial. And it is about the homes and the families of the justices. Yes, the justices are covered when they're sitting in the courtroom. But what about when someone knocks on the door and they're not there? What about their family? What about their children when the attacks are clearly real and present as we speak?

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: