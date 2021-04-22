Daniel Krauthammer on late father Charles: He felt 'it was the Democratic Party that left him'

Daniel Krauthammer, son of the late columnist and longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer, joined "Special Report" Thursday to discuss his father's political evolution and relationship with the late former Vice President Walter Mondale, who passed away this week at age 93.

Krauthammer told host Bret Baier that even though Mondale and his father "parted ways politically" they always remained deeply "affectionate and respectful of one another."

"I went back to read part of my father's book ‘Things That Matter,’ where he wrote about this evolution, going from [Walter] Mondale speechwriter to Fox News contributor is not a common path," Daniel Krauthammer said. "But there is an important story that he told."

Krauthammer explained how his father’s positions on foreign and domestic policy changed over time.

FOX NEWS MEDIA AWARDS DR. CHARLES KRAUTHAMER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP FOR 2021

"On foreign policy he felt that really it was the Democratic Party that left him, in the way that Ronald Reagan spoke about. On domestic policy, it was something that he felt he was open to empirical evidence and he saw the social science evidence come through the '80s that the programs he supported to help the disadvantaged weren't actually doing that and [the] more limited government approach achieved what he cared about more," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Those two things, of holding fast to his moral principles on foreign policy and anti-communism and robust foreign policy -- not just following the crowd or the team he was on but also being intellectually honest and rigorous and examining his own beliefs and being open to evidence and reasoning when it came and admitting when what he used to think wasn't working anymore and adjusting his views," Krauthammer continued. "I think we could all use a bit more balancing [of] those two elements together. It's something that I think education is all about, of how do you evolve when the world changes around you?"